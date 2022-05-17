Shooting investigation near Las Vegas Rio Hotel & Casino
Correction: 8 News Now incorrectly initially reported that this shooting was at the Rio Hotel & Casino. According to Metro police, the shooting was reported at Hotel Rio Drive and Dean Martin Drive near the Rio Hotel and Casino. 8 News Now has since corrected the mistake.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An investigation is underway after a reported shooting near the Rio Hotel and Casino Tuesday morning.
The report came in just after 10 a.m. of a victim who was shot in the leg, according to I-Team sources.
According to the victim, it was possibly a drive-by shooting.
The victim was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details have been released, and the circumstances of the shooting are still unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
