ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Shooting investigation near Las Vegas Rio Hotel & Casino

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Dkrx_0fhBk37a00

Correction: 8 News Now incorrectly initially reported that this shooting was at the Rio Hotel & Casino. According to Metro police, the shooting was reported at Hotel Rio Drive and Dean Martin Drive near the Rio Hotel and Casino. 8 News Now has since corrected the mistake.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An investigation is underway after a reported shooting near the Rio Hotel and Casino Tuesday morning.

The report came in just after 10 a.m. of a victim who was shot in the leg, according to I-Team sources.

According to the victim, it was possibly a drive-by shooting.

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released, and the circumstances of the shooting are still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

Marilyn Sanders Cruz
2d ago

Either it was a drive by or it wasn't. With all the cameras around the casinos and roads I'm sure Metro will figure it out. It could be that gun ran off by its self after the car left it. Just saying

Reply(1)
3
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs man arrested in connection with Las Vegas casino manager’s death

A Desert Hot Springs man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Las Vegas casino manager who was trying to stop a purse snatching. The man, identified as a 28-year-old, was arrested last Monday in Desert Hot Springs by a Los Angeles police fugitive apprehension team, Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield The post Desert Hot Springs man arrested in connection with Las Vegas casino manager’s death appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Rio Hotel Casino#Hotel Rio Drive#Umc Trauma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Jaylese Wainwright was last seen Wednesday at about 9:51 p.m. near the 9900 block of Ridge Hill near S. Grand Canyon and W. Tompkins.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy