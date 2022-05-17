54-bed hospital with ASCs planned in Florida

Vero Beach officials are negotiating a long-term concession agreement with a Royal Palm Beach-based company to take over the recently shuttered Seaside Grill at Jaycee Park. City Manager Monte Falls said last week he expects to present the City Council with a ready-to-sign, 30-year deal next month for a new lessor to take over the city-owned facility.
Diane Weiner Lacoursiere died peacefully in Vero Beach, Florida on May 4, 2022 from natural causes. She was born on November 20, 1947 in Danbury, Connecticut to Joseph L. Evelyn E. Bennitt (Grubbe). She graduated from Newtown High School in 1965. Her dream to become a nurse was fulfilled upon...
Are new COVID-19 infections rising or falling locally?. That question – on the minds of many as the global pandemic continues – deserves an answer. But government health officials had no intention last week of making that information available. The Florida Department of Health now only publishes numbers...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Palm Bay Planning and Zoning Board voted against re-zoning a golf course for the development of homes during a meeting on Wednesday evening. Residents of a Palm Bay golf community have been up in arms over a proposal to tear down the course in favor of adding hundreds of new homes.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — After graduating from a six-hour K9 academy Port Saint Lucie K9 Officers Landi, and Ronin. hit the streets for their first week of duty. WPBF got an exclusive introduction to the two newest boys in blue at their training facility. "He completes my day,...
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The new St. Lucie County Department of Health building is the sixth one in the county to open. The building located in Fort Pierce went through some upgrades and will have various programs available to the public including maternal and child health, linkage to care, case management and adult dental services, as well as allow for the expansion of the Forever Smiles pediatric dental services into the Fort Pierce area in the near future.
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne Beach man is using his legs to inspire fellow senior citizens to get on the move. 73-year-old David Farrall recently took up power walking after decades of running. The retired veteran has completed 52 marathons, more than 40 half marathons and many 5K's. The...
With new COVID cases in Florida on the rise, taking an easy-to-get rapid test can give you quick results. But the timing has become tricky. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, congestion or a sore throat, test yourself immediately but know that a negative result may mean that you swabbed too early. “Most of the time, people are not getting a positive result until three to five ...
Brightline plans to close the railroad crossing at westbound 20th Street (Route 60 west) from May 31 through June 20 for installation of new safety equipment for high-speed passenger trains, then work on the other downtown Vero Beach crossings throughout the summer. Brightline anticipates completing improvements at eight Vero Beach...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The supervisor of elections in Palm Beach County says they need to hire and train 5,000 poll workers before the August primary. Wendy Sartory Link oversees elections in the county. “We’ve got 430 or so polling locations on election day and we have 21...
MELBOURNE, Fla. — For nine years, Paradise Treats has been a staple at Paradise Beach along the Brevard coast. They’ve been winning awards during those years, but it’s not been easy. Patrick and the owner have each been in the restaurant business for more than two decades.
Many of us walk or drive across them every day. In tonight’s 7 Investigates, Kevin Ozebek takes a look at the growing concerns over South Florida’s drawbridges. It happened in the blink of an eye. St. Patrick’s Day 2021, cyclist Fred Medina fell to his death after he tried to get across the South Miami Avenue Bridge as it was opening.
Residents in western Palm Beach County and northern Broward County can expect to see smoke this week from a prescribed burn in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge. Officials plan to start the fire Wednesday from a helicopter, weather permitting, and crews on the ground will help, a park ranger for the refuge said in a news release. They’ll burn between 8,000 and 10,000 ...
West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Have you filled your gas tank this week?. If you have, you know gas prices keep climbing. Regular unleaded just hit another record high in West Palm Beach, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA) and drivers are looking anywhere and everywhere for relief.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report says Central Florida families are struggling to afford just the basics. According to numbers released Monday by the Heart of Florida United Way, a family of four would need to make $93,000 a year to make ends meet. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
