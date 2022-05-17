54-bed hospital with ASCs planned in Florida

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The new St. Lucie County Department of Health building is the sixth one in the county to open. The building located in Fort Pierce went through some upgrades and will have various programs available to the public including maternal and child health, linkage to care, case management and adult dental services, as well as allow for the expansion of the Forever Smiles pediatric dental services into the Fort Pierce area in the near future.

