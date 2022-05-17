ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Former US Rep. Corrine Brown to plead guilty in fraud case

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgQlK_0fhBjizn00

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, whose initial conviction in a charity and tax fraud case was tossed out by an appeals court, will plead guilty before a second trial, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan scheduled a change of plea hearing Wednesday morning for Brown, a once-powerful Florida Democrat who had previously pleaded not guilty to 18 charges including mail and wire fraud, conspiracy and filing false tax returns.

Brown's lawyers did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. It was not clear which specific charges Brown would plead guilty to.

The second trial had been set to begin Sept. 12. Brown's original 2017 conviction was thrown out by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals because Corrigan improperly removed a juror during deliberations who had said the “Holy Spirit” told him she was innocent.

Brown, 75, served about two years of a five-year sentence before her release in April 2020 because of fears her age made her more susceptible to the coronavirus pandemic in prison.

Before the fraud case, Brown represented the Jacksonville area in Congress for about 25 years. In 1992, after a state legislative career, she became one of the first three Black people elected to Congress from Florida since Reconstruction.

Prosecutors said she siphoned money from the One Door for Education Foundation for personal use. They said the pattern of fraud by Brown and her top aide included using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the foundation to pay for lavish parties, trips and shopping excursions.

Federal prosecutors said Brown, her chief of staff and One Door’s executive director used the charity to bring in more than $800,000 between 2012 and 2016, through donations and events including a high-profile golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass.

The Virginia-based One Door gave out only one scholarship, for $1,200, to an unidentified person in Florida, according to court documents.

Comments / 22

Awilda Torres
4d ago

That was the only thing she was good at it committing crimes. She needs to be in jail

Reply
16
Related
Florida Phoenix

Appeals court sides with DeSantis on elimination of Black-access North FL congressional district

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A court order issued Friday means that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan, which dismantles a North Florida district likely to elect a Black candidate, will be used for this year’s primary and general elections, at least for now. The unsigned order from Florida’s First District Court of Appeal dissolved Circuit Judge Layne Smith’s injunction […] The post Appeals court sides with DeSantis on elimination of Black-access North FL congressional district appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state’s courts are moving toward a quick decision about whether to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to dismember Congressional District 5, a North Florida seat designed to allow Black people in Florida’s old plantation and sharecropping belt to send one of their own to Congress. In a brief filed Thursday with the Florida First District […] The post Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corrine Brown
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All of South Florida moves into high COVID risk category after ‘processing error‘ in state’s data

All three South Florida counties have high COVID-19 community levels, despite the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showing the region having medium levels. The difference between the levels is significant. The CDC recommends that people in areas with high community levels should wear masks indoors in public places and lists additional precautions for high-risk people. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Second person charged in real estate scam spanning 6 Florida counties

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a second person Tuesday in connection with an elaborate real estate scam that has spanned six Florida counties. What You Need To Know. Kiana Russell, 22, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an elaborate real estate scam that...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Black People#Mail And Wire Fraud#Democrat
Jacksonville Daily Record

Opinion: Biggest economic crisis in Florida history

“If they do little or nothing, Floridians will suffer even more than they are now.”. Bob Ritchie, Founder, CEO, American Integrity Insurance Co. “If Florida is hit with two Cat 4s, it will be the end of Florida.”. Joseph Petrelli, Founder, Ceo / Demotech. Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg,...
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

BCSO Deputies Arrest Texas Man for Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Sell After Failing ‘Florida’s Move Over Law’ on I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – So this guy right here decides he is going to haul around a bunch of drugs in his car and then not be smart enough to move over for the safety of one of our Deputies who had a car stopped on the side of I-95. Apparently he didn’t realize that we strongly enforce Florida’s Move Over Law in Brevard County, so Deputy Jason Lewis conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by Anthony Diaz out of Katy, Texas.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

A Major DeSantis Donor Is Being Pursued by the Federal Justice Department as an Alleged Agent for the Chinese Government

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A press release filed by the Federal Justice Department on May 17 has confirmed that a major donor to the GOP - Steve Wynn, famed owner of Wynn Resorts and Casinos - is under pressure to register as an agent for the People's Republic of China. Wynn has donated millions of dollars to state and federal Republicans across the U.S. including a donation of $100,000 to Governor DeSantis' political action committee.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wtxl.com

Racist photo leads to punishment for Florida students

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a group of Florida students posed for a photo outside a middle school while holding large letters that spelled out a racial slur. Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay released a statement Thursday saying the students would be dealt with according to the school's code of conduct. He said state and federal laws prevent him from identifying them or revealing what punishment they might receive.
PALM CITY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier checks in as second-wealthiest county in Florida

Collier County is the second wealthiest among Florida’s 67 counties, according to a study from SmartAsset, which measured the amount of investment income being generated in each county, in addition to the per capita income and median home value. Monroe County led the way with a wealth index of 50.82, followed by Collier with 42.82, Palm Beach with 34.40, Martin with 34.13 and Indian River with 31.77. Collier boasts a per capita investment income of $78,740, a median home value of $509,800 and a per capita income of $103,865.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

There are even more people in Florida than we thought

Florida was one of six states where population was undercounted during the 2020 census, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Florida had an estimated 3.48 percent undercount, the fourth-highest rate in the country behind Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. Other states with undercounts were Illinois and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

659K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy