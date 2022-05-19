ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Championship 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 1 including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

By Tom Kershaw
The PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills in Oklahoma on Thursday.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament as a slight favourite after his emphatic victory at The Masters in April. Several of the American’s Ryder Cup teammates come into the year’s second major in strong form, though, with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all impressing at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

All eyes will again be on Tiger Woods , who will be making just his second competitive appearance following his horrific car crash last year, but his long-time rival Phil Mickelson won’t defend his title as his exile from the PGA Tour continues.

LIVE BLOG: Follow live coverage of the PGA Championship

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are both among the favourites. Rahm hasn’t played since winning the Mexico Championship at the start of this month while McIlroy finished second at Augusta following a stunning final-day surge.

Here are the tee times for Day 1:

All times BST

Hole one

13:00 John Daly (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Yong-Eun Yang (Kor)

13:11 Matthew Borchert (US), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Troy Merritt (US)

13:22 Dean Burmester (SA), Chris Kirk (US), Kyle Mendoza (US)

13:33 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Nic Ishee (US), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi),

13:44 Shaun Norris (SA), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Kevin Streelman (US)

13:55 Cameron Davis (Aus), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matt Kuchar (US)

14:06 Stewart Cink (US), Jason Dufner (US, Padraig Harrington (Ire)

14:17 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kramer Hickok (US)

14:28 Richard Bland (Eng), Garrick Higgo (SA), Matt Jones (Aus)

14:39 Tom Hoge (US), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Beau Hossler (US)

14:50 Ryan Fox (NZ), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Shawn Warren (US)

15:01 Yuki Inamori (Jpn), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Zac Oakley (US)

15:12 Bio Kim (Kor), Casey Pyne (US), Brendan Steele (US)

18:30 Ryan Brehm (US), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Wyatt Worthington II (US)

18:41 Justin Harding (SA), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Sean McCarty (US)

18:52 Adam Hadwin (Can), Hudson Swafford (US, Cameron Tringale (US)

19:03 Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Adam Scott (Aus)

19:14 Patrick Cantlay (US), Dustin Johnson (US), Justin Thomas (US)

19:25 Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US), Harold Varner III (US)

19:36 Collin Morikawa (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Scottie Scheffler (US)

19:47 Daniel Berger (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Ian Poulter (Eng)

19:58 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Billy Horschel (US), Kevin Kisner (US)

20:09 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Charl Schwartzel (SA)

20:20 Harry Higgs (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

20:31 Alex Beach (US), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

20:42 Jared Jones (US), Aaron Wise (US), Joel Dahmen (US)

Hole 10

13:05 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe), Ryan Palmer (US)

13:16 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Colin Inglis (US), Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn)

13:27 Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

13:38 Tony Finau (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele (US)

13:49 Denny McCarthy (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa (US)

14:00 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US)

14:11 Rory McIlroy (NI), Jordan Spieth (US), Tiger Woods (US)

14:22 Patrick Reed (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Bubba Watson (US)

14:33 Lucas Glover (US), Kevin Na (US), Daniel van Tonder (SA)

14:44 Sam Burns (US), Davis Riley (US), Cameron Young (US)

14:55 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Lee Westwood (Eng), Gary Woodland (US)

15:06 Oliver Bekker (SA), Brian Harman (US), Ryan Vermeer (US)

15:17 Laurie Canter (Eng), Lanto Griffin (US), Dylan Newman (US)

18:25 Brandon Bingaman (US), Talor Gooch (US), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn)

18:36 Tim Feenstra (US), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

18:47 Rich Beem (US), Alex Cejka (Ger), Jesse Mueller (US)

18:58 Seamus Power (Ire), Russell Knox (Sco), Scott Stallings (US)

19:09 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Corey Conners (Can), Jason Kokrak (US)

19:20 Keegan Bradley (US), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Marc Leishman (Aus)

19:31 Cameron Champ (US), Russell Henley (US), Zach Johnson (US)

19:42 Branden Grace (SA), Webb Simpson (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

19:53 JJ Spaun (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Adam Schenk (US)

20:04 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Keith Mitchell (US), Matthew Wolff (US)

20:15 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Austin Hurt (US), Chad Ramey (US)

20:26 Tyler Collet (US), Chan Kim (US), Maverick McNealy (US)

20:37 Paul Dickinson (US), Patton Kizzire (US), Luke List (US)

