Dallas, TX

Mobile DFW Coffee Bar Opening Storefront

By Amber D. Browne
 4 days ago
A concept that started at a farmers’ market in 2016 and progressed to a mobile coffee truck is now expanding into a brick-and-mortar location. Yummy Café & Sweets is tentatively expected to open in mid-July, if all goes according to plan, at 9500 Ray White Rd., Ste. 127 just north of Fort Worth in Keller .

Yummy Café & Sweets owner Koraly Hernandez recently got the keys to the new location and told What Now Dallas they are now working to prepare the space for move-in. “We’re going to update and paint,” Hernandez said.

The mobile coffee truck, which has been in business for the past four years, will continue to operate across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex after the storefront opens to the public. “We usually visit a lot of schools and businesses, and we want to keep doing it,” she said.

The coffee shop will offer more options than the mobile coffee truck including more desserts and some savory bites. Yummy Café & Sweets usually has pastries and custom cakes, but they’ll add the option of cakes by the slice at the shop. Some flavors include tres leches, vanilla, and chocolate, as well as keto options.

The coffee menu will continue to offer hot coffees, frozen coffee drinks, and more, with Nutella and caramel as some of the more popular flavor options.

“Opening a new business is a little bit scary,” Hernandez shared. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions. It’s been exciting, and we are hopeful that the community accepts us.”

