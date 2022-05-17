ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Today’s Rental was chosen for the windows and the pool, obviously

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis rental is located at 4000 Tunlaw Road, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,599 / 480ft2 – Beautiful Studio for rent in Glover Park (Glover Park) Fully remodeled spacious studio in the heart of Glover Park within minutes from Trader Joe’s, CVS, Starbucks, Farmer’s Markets, bars and restaurants on Wisconsin Ave...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Tiny 1945 Galley Kitchen Gets a Luxe-Looking, Space-Maximizing Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Apartment Therapy has showcased some incredibly practical small kitchens, where renters and homeowners alike have made tiny footprints work for cooking and dining. But if you own your space and have the budget for a renovation, sometimes taking out a wall in a closed-off kitchen is the best solution.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Interior Doors, According to Real Estate Agents

When you think about painting a door in your home, you’d probably agree that the most attention to detail is given to the front door. While it’s certainly a plus to put careful consideration into your home’s exterior, what you see on the inside is just as important. Interior doors specifically are an overlooked part of a home. Here’s what curb appeal experts — also known as real estate agents — say are the best colors to paint doors on the inside of a house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
yankodesign.com

Dodo Van is a tiny home on wheels with wooden interior and functional areas

There is no stopping architects María José Váscones and Juan Alberto Andrade as they continue to develop designs ideal for living. The pair introduced to us the Domestico, a tiny and compact living space that promises more storage and function. The design is mainly for modern living in urban spaces. It doesn’t disappoint with the ample space and the warm aesthetics of the wood. The same natural element is used on the interior of the Dodo Van, which is mainly a house on wheels. It’s a Chevrolet Van (Chevy Van) that has been transformed into a small mobile home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Windows#Craigslist#Rock Creek Park#Street Parking#Farmer S Markets#Wisconsin Ave#American Universities#Georgetown Hospital#Mini Mart#Metrobus#Lobby Gym#Internet Cable
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Plain and Awkward Kitchen Gets a Cheery Southwestern-Style Makeover

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Giving your house a name is a fun way to add just a bit more personality to your space once the decor complete, and it certainly shouldn’t be reserved for fancy manors or estates. Go on, give your studio, bungalow, townhouse, or loft a moniker!
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

This £3.80 Amazon grout pen completely transformed my kitchen floor

I recently moved into a new home – the first one I’ve ever owned, and therefore been allowed to do more than hang a picture with a Command strip in.As a typical millennial with big Pinterest dreams and a modest mortgage-adjacent budget, the first order of business was to hit refresh and paint everything white, starting with the kitchen. But while a lick (okay, five coats, the struggle is real) of Dulux brilliant white did the trick on the walls, the floor remained stubbornly tired and a bit dreary.With no cash in the pot to redo the existing surface completely,...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

20 Brilliant Design Tips from the Small/Cool Contest’s Top 20 Spaces

The 20 homes that make up the second round of 2022’s Small/Cool Contest are all 1,000 square feet or fewer — and positively packed with beautiful decor and genius ideas. We do not envy you, our readers, because you’re in charge of voting by Friday, May 20 to narrow down all of that gorgeousness for the championship round. What a challenge!
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Every Type of Staircase, from Hardwood to Carpeted

Staircases are a highly trafficked area of the home, which means they benefit from routine cleaning. But maintaining them, especially if your house has more than one type of staircase—think concrete slab basement stairs versus the nice hardwood ones leading to your second floor—can be labor intensive. Despite this fact, pet hair, debris from your shoes, dust, and more make it impossible to avoid cleaning the area every so often. While walking up and down your stairs, mopping or vacuuming as you go, may be a task you have been putting off, it doesn't have to be daunting. With this expert advice, you'll be armed with a plethora of cleaning knowledge that will make tidying the staircase (or staircases) in your home a breeze. Whether yours is lined with carpet or made of vinyl, hardwood, or concrete, we, along with Kathy Cohoon, Director of Franchise Operations of Two Maids & A Mop, will help you tidy up. Ahead, Cohoon walks us through exactly how to clean every type of staircase.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Starbucks

Comments / 0

Community Policy