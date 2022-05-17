ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK records hottest day of 2022 as temperatures reach 27.5C

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnxP0_0fhBjSp300

The UK has recorded its hottest day of 2022 after temperatures reached 27.5C in the southeast on Tuesday afternoon.

The highest temperature was recorded at Heathrow , the Met Office said, exceeding the previous high of 23.6C in Faversham, Kent, on 6 May.

The figure means that the UK was warmer than popular holiday destinations such as Santorini, which only saw 26C on Tuesday, and Malaga in the south of Spain, which reached 24C.

However forecasters have said that clouds and heavy rain in the west will spread into central areas of the UK on Tuesday evening, bringing an end to the warm and settled weather for many.

The Met Office said the hot weather was due to an air mass from the south bringing up mild air, particularly impacting areas in the South East.

Forecasters said that temperatures will slowly decline as the week goes on and the air mass moves, bringing in fresher air and temperatures closer to the average for this time of year.

Met Office forecaster Oli Claydon told the PA news agency: “We’ve got an air mass moving up from the south which is helping to bring some warm air with it and why we’re seeing some of the highest temperatures of the year.

“It’s the same reason why we’ve been seeing the thunderstorms over the past few days as well. That will change as we go through the week, with fronts moving in and bringing ever so slightly fresher air.”

At a global level, scientists are already warning that 2022 will be among the 10 hottest years on record, triggered by greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet.

In its monthly update in March , the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) , a US federal agency, reported that in January and February, the global surface temperature was the sixth highest on record.

They said this means that it is virtually certain (above 99 per cent) that 2022 will rank in the top-10 hottest years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Skin peeling stuff’: Delhi registers record 49C temperature as weather department issues alerts

South Asia’s long running heatwave spell has continued to roil citizens in Delhi after record temperatures breached an unprecedented 49C mark in some parts of India’s national capital.The same temperature has been recorded in other parts across India and Pakistan as well, while governments issue health warnings and urge people to remain indoors.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said two of its weather stations in the capital’s Mungeshpur and Najafgarh areas recorded temperatures at 49.2C and 49.1C respectively. These temperatures are the highest ever recorded for May in the city’s weather stations, while the overall average temperature stood above 46.6C.Met records...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Heavy Rain#Greenhouse Gas#The Met Office#Santorini
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Environment
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

One in three people are infected with _Toxoplasma_ parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don’t have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans. Across the world, it’s estimated 30–50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma – and infections may be increasing in Australia. A survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics across the country in the 1970s put...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
natureworldnews.com

Blood Moon Causes Intense Earthquakes Across the Globe

The British Geological Survey (BGS) explains the connection between the recent blood moon and earthquakes. On May 16, a lunar eclipse occurred for a brief moment during the fifth full moon of the year. This resulted in a reddish tinge to the extraterrestrial body as seen from Earth. Stargazers and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

659K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy