ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government introduces Troubles ‘amnesty’ legislation amid opposition

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poUoT_0fhBjPAs00

New legislation which will offer an effective amnesty from prosecution for Troubles-era crime has been tabled at Westminster.

The proposals, first mooted last year, were almost universally opposed by political parties across the UK and Ireland as well as victims’ groups.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill aims to provide better outcomes for victims, survivors and veterans.

Immunity will be offered to those who are deemed to have co-operated with an information retrieval body.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) will be headed by a judge.

The legislation will also stop future inquests and civil actions related to the Troubles, however it does not fully close the door to criminal prosecutions.

It is understood victims’ campaigners are considering mounting a legal challenge to the Bill.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill attacked the legislation, saying it “appears to be to cover up and close down any investigation into British state policy in Northern Ireland over the last 50 years”.

“In effect, they’re like pouring concrete over Britain’s role in the conflict,” she told the BBC.

“There should not be an amnesty for anybody, this is absolutely all about the British Government trying to cover up their role in the conflict.

“The focus is on bringing forward an amnesty that supports a policy intent by them to cover up and to prioritise the wants of British military above the needs of victims, and we have many families that are sitting this morning that are really concerned, and they’re devastated because this is so far-reaching.

“That is not the way to deal with the past and create a better future.”

DUP MP Gavin Robinson cautioned against undermining access to justice.

“Victims of wrongdoing must always have access to justice for the suffering they endured in the Troubles.

“If this Bill undermines access to justice for innocent victims then it will be a further corruption of justice,” he said.

“Ninety per cent of the deaths in the Troubles were deliberate killings by terrorists.  Many of those terrorists have never stood in court.

“Those victims’ families deserve justice.  No terrorist should ever be able to stop looking over their shoulder.

“We will be studying the detail of this Bill and will continue to be a voice for innocent victims and those who stood against terrorism during those dark days.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said he has raised serious concerns around the Bill.

“In particular I want to see a mechanism emerge that can successfully and effectively target those who directed terror and gave the orders for shootings and bombings, even if they themselves were not present to pull a trigger or plant a device,” he said.

In their rush to protect former soldiers they will shut down routes to justice through inquests and civil cases, shield paramilitary killers and fundamentally alter the rights of those who have lost loved ones

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

“Terrorist godfathers must be held accountable as must those who continue to justify their actions.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has described the decision to proceed with the legislation as an “egregious dereliction of duty following opposition from victims and survivors, political parties and the Irish Government”.

“In their rush to protect former soldiers they will shut down routes to justice through inquests and civil cases, shield paramilitary killers and fundamentally alter the rights of those who have lost loved ones,” he said.

Earlier, Raymond McCord, whose son was killed by loyalists, described government proposals for dealing with the past as “disgusting”.

Mr McCord said the “clear message to victims was to eff off”.

“It’s disgusting. Brandon Lewis says it’ll bring reconciliation, I don’t want to be reconciled with the murderers of my son, and neither does anyone in my family,” he told the PA news agency.

“Throwing litter in the street will be a bigger crime than mass murder, this whitewash of all these murders, to turn around and say it’ll bring reconciliation – I’m from the unionist community, I don’t need this to reconcile me with someone from the nationalist community because they are my friends.

“The proposals are unworkable and they (Government) know it, and I will do everything in my power to stop these going through Parliament.”

Brandon Lewis says it'll bring reconciliation, I don't want to be reconciled with the murderers of my son, and neither does anyone in my family

Raymond McCord, whose son was killed by loyalists

Amnesty International has called the Bill a “disturbing interference in the justice system”.

Grainne Teggart, campaigns manager, said the Bill “dismisses victims’ clear objections to the Government closing down paths to justice”.

“Now is the time for the UK Parliament to decide if it will allow the Government to cast aside the rule of law and sacrifice victims’ rights to protect perpetrators,” she said.

“That would send a very troubling message to victims here as well as to human rights abusers all over the world.”

Michael O’Hare, brother of Majella O’Hare, a 12-year-old girl shot dead by a soldier in 1976, is among those seeking an independent investigation into a loved one’s killing.

“We do not want this. The Bill gives no consideration for the rights and needs of victims. It tells us the lives of our loved ones did not matter.

“I need all those in power to stand with me and other victims and reject this bill – deliver us the truth and justice we have fought so long and hard for,” he said.

“The passage of time has not diminished the devastation of losing my sister Majella to bullets from a soldier’s machine gun. This legislation is shameful, we will oppose it every step of the way.”

Earlier Secretary of State Brandon Lewis described a “very difficult area”, adding: “It can be very painful for people.”

However he said the current system “isn’t working for people”, and that it should not take 50 years for people to get information about the death of their loved one.

Mr Lewis told the BBC the legislation would “give people a reason to come forward and a motivation to come forward that at the moment simply doesn’t exist”.

He said immunity would be judged by the independent body based on how people have engaged.

“That would be a matter for the independent body which will also have a judge involved in that process,” he said.

More than 3,500 people were killed during the Troubles, including more than 1,000 members of the security forces.

Most of the deaths are attributed to republican paramilitaries, while 30% are blamed on loyalist paramilitaries and 10% attributed to the security forces.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi comments slammed by DUP leader as ‘unhelpful’

An intervention by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol has been slammed by the DUP leader as “unhelpful”.Ms Pelosi said the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with “deeply concerning” plans to “unilaterally discard” the protocol.In a strongly-worded intervention, Ms Pelosi urged the UK and the EU to continue negotiations on the post-Brexit trade arrangements to uphold peace in the region.The congresswoman said in a statement: “The Good Friday Accords are the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and a beacon of hope for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Government moves to ensure full delivery of abortion services in NI

The UK Government has taken further legislative action in a bid to ensure the full delivery of abortion services in Northern Ireland.Abortion laws in the region were liberalised in 2019 following laws passed by Westminster at a time when the powersharing government at Stormont had collapsed.However, while individual health trusts in Northern Ireland currently offer services on an ad-hoc basis, the Department of Health has yet to centrally commission the services due to a political impasse on the issue.The DUP, which is opposed to abortion, has refused to agree to the issue being tabled on the agenda of the ministerial...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Government will not rule out windfall tax despite opposition from ministers

The Government has not ruled out imposing a windfall tax on energy companies despite strong opposition from several ministers.Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said the Cabinet is considering “all the options” to combat the cost-of-living crisis, including a one-off levy on firms which have benefited from globally high gas and oil prices.Chancellor Rishi Sunak has not ruled out imposing a windfall tax on energy producers, but ministers including Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Brandon Lewis, Sajid Javid and Jacob Rees-Mogg have criticised the measure as ineffective.When asked about imposing a windfall tax by Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Mr Zahawi said: “We will...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer has got further to go on policy overhaul, suggests Labour MP

Sir Keir Starmer needs to go further to overhaul Labour’s policies before the next general election, a shadow minister has suggested.Pat McFadden said Labour needs to be “hungry for change” in every area and hinted progress is still required on matters including education and health.Labour leader Sir Keir has sought to reposition the party in the two years since he succeeded Jeremy Corbyn, with the next general election expected in 2024.Critics claim Sir Keir has not stuck to the pledges he issued during the leadership contest, including on common ownership for industries such as energy, which helped him attract support...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Mccord
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Colum Eastwood
Person
Doug Beattie
The Independent

Cabinet minister insists he does not know who called Johnson-Gray meeting

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has insisted he does not know who called a controversial meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray over the senior civil servant’s pivotal partygate report.The Education Secretary was repeatedly asked during broadcast interviews if he knew who had arranged the meeting and said he did not know but insisted the Prime Minister would “never intervene in Sue Gray’s investigation”.The Prime Minister is facing pressure to “urgently explain” why the talks took place, with Labour arguing public confidence in the process had already been “depleted” and people “deserve to know the truth”.It is understood the pair met...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deliver Us#Uk#Icrir#Troubles#British
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pelosi shifts blame to GOP for formula crisis: ‘They don’t want to spend on babies who are crying for food’

Nancy Pelosi sharply rebuked her Republican rivals on Thursday at her weekly press conference and challenged Republicans to a national debate over the issue of providing funding to address a critical shortage of baby formula.Speaking to reporters, she questioned why Republicans opposed a funding bill passed by the House this week that would provide $28m to address the shortage and give the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resources to try and prevent future issues in the market.“What's the objection? That we don't want to spend money on babies who are crying for food? Ok, let's have that debate,” she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

CPAC chief boasts US abortion ban could be part of solution to ‘great replacement’

American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp on Thursday told a gathering of right-wing activists that banning abortion and forcing women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term would be a good way to boost birth rates of “our own people” and stave off the “great replacement” many Republicans and white supremacists fear will result from increased levels of immigration to the United States.The former George W Bush aide was speaking in Budapest, where the ACU is holding an edition of its Conservative Political Action Conference in hopes of promoting greater ties between the Republican Party and Hungarian authoritarian leader Viktor Orban’s...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Arm other ‘vulnerable states’ at risk of Russia attack, UK urges

Ukraine's neighbour Moldova should be "equipped to Nato standard" to guard it against possible Russian aggression, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said.There is a need to ensure that Ukraine is “permanently able to defend itself”, and this also applies to other “vulnerable states” such as Moldova, which is not a Nato member – she added.Russia “absolutely” poses a security threat to Moldova, she said, as Vladimir Putin “has been clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia.”She told The Telegraph: “What we’re working on at the moment is a joint commission with Ukraine and Poland on upgrading Ukrainian...
POLITICS
The Independent

This week in politics: This is how the Tories have told us to be better poor people

As the Met police conclude their investigation into lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street, Partygate continues to dominate this week’s politics headlines. Boris Johnson appears to have escaped another fixed-penalty notice, but the Met has issued 123 fines to members of his government. As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, home secretary Priti Patel refuses to answer whether she could live on £1,200 a month, while other government ministers suggest people take on more hours or change jobs to ease the burden. Away from Westminster, Anthony Albanese has been elected as the new prime minister of Australia.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
Reuters

Zelenskiy promises reciprocal rights for Poles in Ukraine

May 22 (Reuters) - Polish citizens in Ukraine will be granted the same rights that Ukrainian refugees in Poland are currently receiving, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday during a visit to Kyiv by his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Poland has granted the right to live and work and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Australia election: PM-elect Anthony Albanese vows to end ‘climate wars’

Australia’s new leader Anthony Albanese has promised to make a big shift in energy policy and “end climate wars”.Mr Albanese’s Labor Party ended almost a decade of conservative government after the country’s ruling coalition was swept away by a wave of support for candidates campaigning for more climate action.He will be sworn in as prime minister on Monday, days after his party clinched its first electoral win since 2007. However, it is not yet clear if his party will have a majority in parliament or if it would have to enter a coalition to form government.“We have an opportunity...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

659K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy