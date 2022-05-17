ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hulu: The best original shows to stream, from Dopesick to The Dropout

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZDHx_0fhBjNee00

Owned by The Walt Disney Company, Hulu started life in 2008 as a US streamer that allowed viewers access to cable television episodes the day after they aired. In 2012 it began producing its own original programming, beginning with mockumentary series Battleground.

The platform has since kept up a steady output of impressive original content, ranging from comedies to sci-fi thrillers to true crime. Here’s just some of what you’ll get for $6.99 per month.

Dollface (two seasons, 2019–2022)

Mixed in with fantastical elements, Dollface shines truth on the significance of female friendship. After she’s dumped by her long-term boyfriend, Jules (Kat Dennings) realises she’s neglected all other relationships, and now has to work to rebuild them. It’s full of warmth, underpinned with quippy dialogue and well-executed symbolism. Featuring familiar names like Shay Mitchell ( Pretty Little Liars ) and Brenda Song ( Scandal, New Girl ), this is the perfect light-hearted comedy for nights in.

Ramy (two seasons, 2019–)

Ramy is an immigrant story, which gives meaningful representation to the Muslim community and highlights Ramy’s struggle to balance his faith and the desire to assimilate. It’s funny too, loosely based on actor Ramy Youssef’s life as an Egyptian-American raised in New Jersey. As Youseff told The Independent , it’s a “true emotional representation of the type of confusion I know many Arab Americans, and specifically, Arab-American men go through”.

Shrill (three seasons, 2019–2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XS9ue_0fhBjNee00

SNL comedian Aidy Bryant leads Shrill as a plus-sized Portland journalist who reframes her body insecurity to propel her waning career. Its focus on the mundanity of life leaves a precious story of self-love and friendship, all with a healthy dose of humour. Bryant’s flawed protagonist may at times be infuriating, but by the end of its all-too-short three-season run, you’ll come to appreciate her incredible character arc.

Only Murders in the Building (two seasons, 2021–)

The title may lead you to think Only Murders in the Building is a thrilling drama, but it’s more reminiscent of Knives Out; a cosy, comedic mystery and a “perfect vehicle for a funny, sweet dive into the genre,” argues Clémence Michallon of The Independent. Bringing together the legendary Steve Martin and Martin Short with Selena Gomez, the unlikely trio join forces to solve a murder in their apartment building. It also offers a tender-hearted spoof on gawking true-crime fans.

Pen15 (two seasons, 2019–2021)

A self-proclaimed cringe comedy, “ Pen15 is more than familiar; it’s cathartic,” writes The Independent’s Annabel Nugent. Lead duo Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle uniquely portray their younger selves, surrounded by a cast of actual teenagers in this depiction of real-life ups and downs amid puberty. Its use of exaggerated absurdity emphasises common themes of self-doubt, which will make you feel seen and understood in a hilariously mortifying manner.

How I Met Your Father (one season, 2022–)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liEaW_0fhBjNee00

How I Met Your Father is an adequate spinoff of 2005’s How I Met Your Mother sitcom. Starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, a naively optimistic 30-year-old searching for love, it takes the same format as its predecessor: telling its story in flashbacks. While it may lack the original’s magic, it does its best in making up for its precursor’s lack of diversity and problematic characters.

The Handmaid’s Tale (four seasons, 2017–)

The award-winning The Handmaid’s Tale took the world by storm with its powerful portrayal of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel. Elisabeth Moss acts as the show’s mainstay, June Osborne, who lives in a totalitarian society where women are property of the state. Notably, its “boom in popularity came during the Trump administration, when reproductive rights (among many others) were increasingly threatened,” explains The Independent’s Clémence Michallon. Its ever-increasing parallels to current realities offer an eerie narrative that will have you hooked.

Dopesick (one season, 2021–)

Dopesick does a seriously impressive job of condensing the American opioid crisis into an eight-part miniseries. “It’s a remarkable achievement, which clearly lays out the facts of the slow-burning tragedy, with lots of helpful date reminders, without losing track of the human stories behind it,” writes Ed Cumming of The Independent . A gifted cast of Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever and Peter Sarsgaard keep the show grounded and in addition to its deft storytelling, it compassionately handles the real pain brought on by addiction.

Girl From Plainville (one season, 2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKDH7_0fhBjNee00

The Girl From Plainville offers up the devastating account of Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan), a Massachusetts teen who died by suicide, and his girlfriend Michelle Carter’s (Elle Fanning) involvement in his death, for which she was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter. The “empathetic series doesn’t go so far as to extend Carter forgiveness for the awful crime,” writes The Independent’s Kevin E G Perry. Rather, it offers “a modicum of understanding as to how and why this adolescent tragedy unfolded”. Upsetting though it is, you’re sure to find yourself caught up in the nuances of this horrific landmark case.

The Dropout (one season, 2022)

This retelling of real-life biotech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and her failed tech idea – which put millions of patients at risk – turns a potentially tedious tale into a fascinating look at humanity. Ultimately, The Dropout’s success, according to The Independent’s Nick Hilton, is “anchored by Seyfried’s charmingly vulnerable central performance”. It may be easy to label Holmes as an ambitiously hubristic person, but one of the show’s key strengths is its ability to present an alternative view of her as a multifaceted person.

Looking for Alaska (one season, 2019)

Based on John Greene’s popular young adult novel of the same name, Looking for Alaska brings to life the story of Miles (Charlie Plummer), a boarding school’s new kid. He quickly gains a loyal group of friends and falls in love with enigmatic Alaska (Kristine Froseth). When devastation strikes, the group grows closer as they try and make sense of the loss they have experienced. It’s a sombre take on the average coming-of-age story, but also a beautiful look at first love and growth after tragedy.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Viola Davis says a director she’d known for 10 years called her by his maid’s name

Viola Davis has said that a director she’d known for years once called her by his maid’s name.The First Lady star was speaking about Black representation in Hollywood during a panel at Cannes film festival when she recalled the incident.The 56-year-old used it as an example of the micro-agressions Black actors experience “all the time” in the film industry.“I had a director who did that to me,” she said, per Variety. He said, ‘Louise!’ I knew him for 10 years and he called me Louise and I find out that it’s because his maid’s name is Louise.”She continued: “I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Erskine
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Ramy Youssef
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Elle Fanning
The Independent

Laura Dern says 21-year age gap with Jurassic Park co-star Sam Neill has ‘only now’ felt inappropriate

Laura Dern has said that she never considered the age gap between herself and Sam Neill in Jurassic Park to be inappropriate until recent years.Dern was just 23 when she starred in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, while her co-star Neill was 44.In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Neill noted that Dern was a “tender age” when they shot the film.Dern, however, said that at the time “it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill”.“And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Senior Year: Viewers of ‘awful’ Rebel Wilson film are all complaining about one plot hole

Viewers of the Netflix film Senior Year have lambasted the comedy after spotting a significant plot hole in its story.The film stars Rebel Wilson as a high school cheerleader who falls into a coma before prom night, only to reawaken 20 years later and return to her school for unfinished business. Senior year was savaged by critics and by viewers on social media, earning a critics’ score of just 26 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Many people on social media described the film as “awful” – though others have defended it, insisting it works as a...
MOVIES
The Independent

Better Call Saul: When does series return from its mid-season break?

Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season began airing its first seven episodes on AMC TV on 18 April in the US and 19 April on Netflix in the UK.With the first half of the series concluding on 23 May in the US and 24 May in the UK, a seven-week mid-season break will follow – making for a much shorter hiatus than its sequel Breaking Bad’s year-long split between its final season’s two halves. Part two of Better Call Saul is expected to return with its final six episodes airing weekly, beginning on 11 July in the US...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Moses Ingram: ‘If you’ve got talking droids and aliens but no people of colour, it doesn’t make sense’

On paper, Moses Ingram doesn’t seem much like a villain. At least, not the kind of villain we’re used to seeing in Star Wars. Standing next to the 6ft 6in frame of Darth Vader (as embodied by David Prowse), Ingram – 5ft 5in, according to IMDb – might struggle to cultivate quite the same air of menace. But you’d be a fool to underestimate her.The actor is best known to TV viewers through her Emmy-nominated role in The Queen’s Gambit as Jolene, the orphan peer of Anya Taylor-Joy’s chess savant, a part she won straight out of drama school. Her latest...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

659K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy