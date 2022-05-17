COVID-19 Daily Update 5-17-22

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 17, 2022, there are currently 1,830 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,903 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Berkeley County, a 58-year old female from Lincoln County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, and a 91-year old female from Cabell County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old female from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Ohio County, and a 78-year old female from Logan County. These deaths range from March through April 2022.

“As we extend our sympathies to these families, we must do everything we can to stop the pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please help contain the spread by getting vaccinated or boosted.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (15), Berkeley (114), Boone (15), Braxton (7), Brooke (16), Cabell (98), Calhoun (2), Clay (6), Doddridge (3), Fayette (52), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (53), Hampshire (11), Hancock (26), Hardy (14), Harrison (99), Jackson (8), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (236), Lewis (16), Lincoln (16), Logan (45), Marion (92), Marshall (28), Mason (25), McDowell (10), Mercer (55), Mineral (20), Mingo (9), Monongalia (128), Monroe (26), Morgan (9), Nicholas (30), Ohio (63), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (28), Putnam (76), Raleigh (126), Randolph (15), Ritchie (15), Roane (7), Summers (5), Taylor (17), Tucker (4), Tyler (5), Upshur (24), Wayne (34), Webster (1), Wetzel (4), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (11). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

The post COVID-19 Daily Update 5-17-22 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .