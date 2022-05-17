ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author D. Watkins To Make Commencement Address At Johns Hopkins School Of Education Graduation

By Linh Bui
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore native and bestselling author D. Watkins will give the commencement address Friday at the Johns Hopkins School of Education graduation ceremony.

It’s a triumphant return for Watkins, who earned his master’s degree in education and a graduate certification in urban education at the university in 2011.

“We are thrilled to welcome back one of our own to the Johns Hopkins School of Education,” said Dean Christopher Morphew. “D. Watkins’ writing and teaching have had a profound impact on our city—and across America. I look forward to the insights he will offer our newest class of education leaders.”

Since graduating, Watkins has written several New York Times bestsellers. His latest book, “Black Boy Smile,” was released Tuesday, a memoir about his experience growing up in East Baltimore, where he was once a drug dealer.

“I wrote the book partially for [my daughter], partially for my wife Caron,” he told WJZ. “But I also wrote the book for people who feel like they don’t deserve happy endings. I put my story out as an offering to let you know you can go through some wild and crazy things, but you can still have your happy ending.”

The multi-hyphenate teaches at the University of Baltimore, serves as an editor-at-large for Salon and has recently made a foray into TV, writing an episode of HBO’s new Baltimore-based drama series “ We Own This City .”

Gov. Hogan, University Officials Celebrate Transfer Of Spring Grove Hospital Center To UMBC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joined the University of Maryland, Baltimore County to celebrate the ceremonial transfer of Spring Grove Hospital Center to the school Wednesday afternoon. The Maryland Board of Public works approved the transfer of the hospital campus to the neighboring college last week. The acquisition has been a goal of UMBC for 30 years, said outgoing President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski. “UMBC has talked with public officials and community leaders for decades about our need for future expansion space at Spring Grove,” said President Hrabowksi. “UMBC students, faculty, staff, and future students will be grateful to Governor Hogan...
UMMS Employees Learn To Intervene, Save Lives On National Stop The Bleed Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amid continued violent crime in Baltimore City and other high-profile mass shootings nationwide, Thursday marked national Stop The Bleed Day.“We have a real problem right now in society and we can be there for one another if we get this training,” nurse Brad Antlitz said while leading a training season at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.About 100 University of Maryland Medical System employees received training Thursday. Many will head training sessions throughout the community.“This isn’t going to prevent bullets from flying. It isn’t going to prevent people from being unkind to each...
Ray Lewis To Donate Over $130K To Johns Hopkins Children’s Center As Runner Up On CBS Show ‘Beyond The Edge’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts. Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again. Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis. Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their...
Prettyboy Elementary Teacher Melissa Salkeld Wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Melissa Salkeld, a kindergarten teacher at Prettyboy Elementary School, has received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award recognizing teachers across the country who make a difference, school officials and organizers said. Maryland Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury and Superintendent of Schools for Baltimore County Public Schools Dr. Darryl Williams were joined by Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley to present Salkeld with the award during a surprise assembly. “We know that teachers profoundly impact the positive trajectory of student lives, which reverberates through our communities, the fabric of our nation and generations yet to come,” Choudhury said...
‘Shame On You’: Pittman Blasts ‘Misleading’ Text Sent To Anne Arundel County Families About School Masks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued a statement Thursday criticizing a mass text sent to parents that he said contained “disinformation about the status of masks” in public schools. The county executive said the text message was sent Tuesday evening to a “number of families” throughout the county. “The message contained intentionally inaccurate and misleading information designed to confuse parents and students,” he said. Pittman’s statement came the day after Superintendent George Arlotto presented a recommendation to the Board of Education to require masking and at-home testing of students and staff if their school has a 5% or...
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy To Address University Of Maryland School Of Medicine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will deliver remarks to the Class of 2022 when the University of Maryland School of Medicine hosts its first in-person graduation for students and families since 2019 on Thursday. Dr. Murthy’s address to the medical school’s 213th graduating class will discuss the “two-year impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health,” specifically some of challenges students faced while in training and the lasting impact on their careers. The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore. Besides being the school’s first in-person graduation ceremony for students...
Crisis Inside The Classroom: Baltimore County Teachers Rally, Demand Change

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A rally outside of a Baltimore County Board of Education meeting elicited a response from Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday. Rally participants are calling for a change in the way the school district disciplines its students. Participants are also aggrieved over how the school district responds to academic achievement issues. This cry for change stems from growing concerns over student and staff safety in Baltimore County following a year of violence inside school classrooms. “Nobody is going to learn if nobody is safe,” TABCO President Cindy Sexton said. A rally is happening outside #Baltimore County public schools headquarters ahead of...
CBS Baltimore

The WELL Is Helping Black And Women-Owned Businesses In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  An entrepreneurship group in Baltimore is working to help Black and women-owned businesses grow.  “The WELL is a membership network for and by Black women business owners where we build community, collaborate, grow in confidence, and of course get capital,” Nakeia Drummond, the founder of The Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab (The WELL), said. Drummond was launching her own business back in 2018 when she realized how isolating and difficult entrepreneurship can be, especially for Black women. So she created the WELL to give them a place to come together and build their businesses.   “Humans require community and humans also require...
Dr. Anthony Fauci To Deliver Keynote Remarks At University Of Maryland, Baltimore’s Commencement Ceremony

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, will deliver the keynote address at the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s commencement ceremony this week, the university announced Tuesday. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has become the face of federal efforts to combat COVID-19, is scheduled to give those remarks to the Class of 2022 when they formally graduate on Thursday. “His keynote speech will be an excellent send off to congratulate and inspire these graduates as they enter the profession fields of medicine, healthcare, and research,” the university said, noting that the graduating class includes future nurses, doctors and pharmacists whose work played a key role during the pandemic. Fauci’s audience will be made up of graduates from the University of Maryland’s medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, social work, law and graduate programs. The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. President Biden is scheduled to address the Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 at its graduation and commissioning ceremony later this month.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools May Require Mandatory Masks If COVID Cases Rise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting in Anne Arundel County, Superintendent George Arlotto brought forth a recommendation supported by him and the County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman.    The recommendation states that if any school has a COVID rate of 5% or higher, then students and staff will be asked to wear a mask and test at home.  COVID-19 rates rising. Anne Arundel County Public Schools saw 11 outbreaks at schools in the past week in a county where cases have tripled in the past month. This recommendation is designed to keep more children in schools.    In a statement, the...
COVID Outbreaks At Baltimore-Area Schools Raises Concerns For Parents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As schools across Maryland deal with increasing COVID-19 cases and outbreaks, it’s raising concerns for parents. In Baltimore County from May 7–13, 23 schools reported an outbreak among students and staff. Now, Fort Garrison Elementary School in Pikesville is experiencing one.  WJZ obtained a letter to families from the Fort Garrison School Principal, Dr. Hope Baier, who says 5% of the school’s students and staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.  “I feel very unsafe sending my child to school,” said Alissa Abramson-Densky, whose third-grade daughter has asthma.  Abramson-Densky is hoping the school will bring a mandate...
