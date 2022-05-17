ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Man, 32, Wanted In 2020 Murder Case, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Baltimore man is wanted in connection with a 2020 murder case, authorities said Tuesday.

Darius Williams is sought on an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Eric Jones, Baltimore Police said.

Jones was found stabbed multiple times June 25, 2020, in the 2300 block of Westwood Avenue. The 49-year-old did not survive.

Based on their investigation, detectives identified Williams as a suspect in the stabbing, which is believed to have stemmed from a dispute, police said.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

