Myles Garrett Signs With Klutch Sports Group

By Brandon Little
 2 days ago

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has signed with Klutch Sports Group.


Myles Garrett is signing with a new agency, which will be Klutch Sports Group. Klutch is one of the most well-known sports agencies, mainly for their work on the basketball side.

Rich Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports and is a friend of LeBron James. James works with the agency as well, as well as many other NBA stars. Lakers forward Anthony Davis is another client of Klutch Sports.

Klutch Sports launched their NFL division in 2019, with one of their first clients is running back Melvin Gordon.

Signing Myles Garrett immediately gives Klutch Sports a player that is very marketable on their NFL side. It was a move that made sense for both sides.

Last off-season, Garrett signed a five-year extension with the Cleveland Browns. The deal has him with the team through the 2026 season, Garrett will hit free agency in 2027, if he does not sign another extension before that year.

So, the two sides won’t need to work out a contract anytime soon. Though they may eventually move some money around. Garrett is a $12.9 million cap hit this coming season and it will jump to $29.1 million next year.

