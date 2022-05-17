ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Derby Scratch, Ethereal Road To Run In Sir Barton At Pimlico, Target Belmont Stakes

By Brandon Weigel
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ethereal Road, the horse that was a late scratch for the Kentucky Derby, opening up a spot for the eventual winner, 80-1 shot Rich Strike, will run in the Sir Barton Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, the Maryland Jockey Club said.

The $100,000 race is restricted to to 3-year-olds that have never won an open stakes race.

“We’ll run him in the Sir Barton, maybe build his confidence, try to get a win,” trainer D. Wayne Lukas told the Maryland Jockey Club. “If he does really well in there, then we’ll jump into the Belmont Stakes. I think the Belmont would be a good fit.”

After several horses withdrew from Derby consideration, the Quality Road colt entered the 20th and final spot in the Churchill Downs starting gate based on the points he had earned finishing second in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park and fourth in the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland.

But Lukas decided to scratch him the day before the race, opening up a spot in the field for Rich Strike, and the longshot took full advantage, slipping past two dueling favorites, Epicenter and Zandon, just before the finish line to pull off the historic upset.

B Dawk, named for Philadelphia Eagles star safety Brian Dawkins, is the 5-2 favorite in the Sir Barton after finally breaking his maiden — and doing so in impressive fashion, winning by 11 1/14 lengths — in his fifth try.

The colt by Gormley by Mott N Hester found success in the seven-furlong race without blinkers.

“He ran super with blinkers off,” trainer Doug O’Neill told the Maryland Jockey Club. “We’re optimistic that two turns will do him well. He continues to train and work well.”

The Sir Barton is one of 10 stakes, six graded, scheduled for Preakness day.

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

