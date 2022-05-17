Here’s what Dayton Moore said about Cal Eldred and the Royals’ pitching woes

In the aftermath of the Kansas City Royals firing hitting coach Terry Bradshaw on Monday, many fans had a common question.

Is that all?

The Royals’ 12-21 start to the season is not simply the result of the hitting troubles. Sure, the Royals are among the bottom five in runs scored, along with average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

But they’re also bottom five in ERA, opponent batting average and strikeouts.

Royals president Dayton Moore was asked Monday about the pitching struggles and pitching coach Cal Eldred.

“ The pitching’s on me ,” Moore said, per The Star’s Vahe Gregorian.

Moore also said, via KCTV-5: “What this does convey to all of us is at the top of this list is that t here’s accountability . And there comes a point in time when it runs out. We’ve got to be more successful, and that goes for all of us.”

And here’s one more quote, via The Star’s Sam McDowell.

“We rushed our young pitchers to the major leagues, because I had such great confidence in Mike Matheny and (pitching coach) Cal Eldred and (bullpen coach) Larry Carter’s belief in them and their desire to have (them in the majors),” Moore said. “Why did I put my stamp on bringing them to the Major Leagues? I believe in Mike Matheny. I believe in Cal Eldred. And I believe in the makeup of our pitchers.”

Any faith the fans have in Eldred is apparently gone. Royals fans on Reddit shared their thoughts on Eldred after the news of Bradshaw’s firing.

One wrote: “Can’t believe this happened before Cal, but I do think it was necessary. This hopefully puts the hot seat on Cal, but I don’t see Matheny and Moore going anywhere unless things really get out of hand”

Another wrote: “You know i could go on about how Cal Eldred having his job still is annoying, and it most certainly is, but at least they did something positive.”

Here is also a small sample of what Royals fans were saying on Twitter.