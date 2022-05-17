ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here’s what Dayton Moore said about Cal Eldred and the Royals’ pitching woes

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

In the aftermath of the Kansas City Royals firing hitting coach Terry Bradshaw on Monday, many fans had a common question.

Is that all?

The Royals’ 12-21 start to the season is not simply the result of the hitting troubles. Sure, the Royals are among the bottom five in runs scored, along with average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

But they’re also bottom five in ERA, opponent batting average and strikeouts.

Royals president Dayton Moore was asked Monday about the pitching struggles and pitching coach Cal Eldred.

The pitching’s on me ,” Moore said, per The Star’s Vahe Gregorian.

Moore also said, via KCTV-5: “What this does convey to all of us is at the top of this list is that t here’s accountability . And there comes a point in time when it runs out. We’ve got to be more successful, and that goes for all of us.”

And here’s one more quote, via The Star’s Sam McDowell.

“We rushed our young pitchers to the major leagues, because I had such great confidence in Mike Matheny and (pitching coach) Cal Eldred and (bullpen coach) Larry Carter’s belief in them and their desire to have (them in the majors),” Moore said. “Why did I put my stamp on bringing them to the Major Leagues? I believe in Mike Matheny. I believe in Cal Eldred. And I believe in the makeup of our pitchers.”

Any faith the fans have in Eldred is apparently gone. Royals fans on Reddit shared their thoughts on Eldred after the news of Bradshaw’s firing.

One wrote: “Can’t believe this happened before Cal, but I do think it was necessary. This hopefully puts the hot seat on Cal, but I don’t see Matheny and Moore going anywhere unless things really get out of hand”

Another wrote: “You know i could go on about how Cal Eldred having his job still is annoying, and it most certainly is, but at least they did something positive.”

Here is also a small sample of what Royals fans were saying on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

What did Andy Reid mean by ‘last true team’ reference?

In a recent appearance on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that the Chiefs are “one of the last true teams.”. A few weeks ago, Colin Cowherd had Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on his show and asked Big Red a variety of questions. The biggest part of the discussion was Andy praising former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith for his relationship with Patrick Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Larry Carter
Person
Cal Eldred
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Sam Mcdowell
Person
Dayton Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#Era#The Major Leagues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
MLB
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
850
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy