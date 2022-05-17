ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

‘Tis the season: Ocracoke Express passenger ferry returns for summer

By Kari Pugh, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

For the fourth summer in a row, the Ocracoke passenger-only ferry is back to shuttle people, but not their cars, between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

This year, passengers will ride a newly built Ocracoke Express, which made its maiden voyage Tuesday morning.

The new ferry will carry up to 129 passengers on three round trips daily through Sept. 5, departing Hatteras at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., with return trips from Ocracoke Village at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

One-way fares cost $5, with an additional $1 charge for bicycles. Children under 3 years old who can share a seat with an adult can ride for free.

“The passenger ferry will make a summer day trip to Ocracoke easy and convenient,” NCDOT’s Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas said in a news release. “People can make reservations on the phone, online or in person and know exactly what time they’ll be leaving and returning.”

The Ocracoke Express is a supplement to the ferries that carry vehicles and passengers from Hatteras to Ocracoke islands. Those ferries have been beset by long delays and canceled service due to staffing shortages, storms and sand build up in a channel off Ocracoke Island.

Shoaling, or the shifting of sand bars and sediment due to waves and wind, has long been an issue on ferry routes between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. It’s now become severe enough to choke Ocracoke off from Hatteras Island and the mainland several times this year.

For the last three seasons, the state leased a passenger ferry from SeaStreak, based in New Jersey, for $255,000 a month, to run the Ocracoke Express route as the new ferry was built.

Waterline Systems, Inc. had to take over construction of the $4.4 million ferry from U.S. Workboats, the company formerly contracted to build the vessel, after Coast Guard inspectors found flaws in the hull that compromised its seaworthiness.

The new Ocracoke Express carries visitors on a 70-minute trip between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village, where a free tram operated by Hyde County makes stops at island shops, restaurants, lodging and attractions.

Reservations for the passenger ferry can be made up to 90 days in advance on the ferry division’s website , or by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.

Kari Pugh, kari.pugh@virginiamedia.com

