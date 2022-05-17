ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Kids, One Adult Missing In Baltimore County

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
Raekwon Robinson, 23, Ayleen Munoz, 14, and Steven Torres, 12 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating three missing young people in Baltimore County, authorities say.

Raekwon Robinson, 23, is described as potentially being in emotional distress. He is 5-feet tall, 115 pounds, and may be driving a red Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags 9EW3975. He went missing from the 3600 block of Marriotts Lane in Windsor Mill.

Ayleen Munoz, 14, and, Steven Torres, 12, both refused to return home after leaving Middle River Middle School on Monday, May 16.

Munoz was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and white pants. She is described as 5-feet-1-inches tall, and 90 pounds.

Torres was last seen wearing all black clothing. He is described as 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

