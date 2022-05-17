ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Ways For You To Style Your Denim Jacket

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 2 days ago

Denim is a strong, classic textile that has been around for a long time and will continue to be a vital aspect of our fashion industry.

This textile is so versatile and universal that it can be used to dress your outfit up or down. Whichever way you prefer most, this classic beauty is sure to live out its lifespan within your closet.

If you often hate the idea of a denim jacket solely for the fact of avoiding a denim on denim experience, then this article is definitely for you.

So hold the reigns on this one. There a quite a few options that are sure to assist you in avoiding the classic cowgirl attire, or better yet known as the Canadian tuxedo.

In order to ensure your transition into your next denim jacket purchase calms your nerves with ease, it is always best to pair your new coat with any garment that features the color black.

This is considered the top way to style your denim. So whether you decide to wear a long, black maxi dress, or all black heels, denim jeans, and a lacey black top, denim paired with the color black is the ultimate color combo as it truly highlights this classic textile.

As of recently, long coats, including blazers and cardigans, are making their way on the racks of retail stores nationwide. These long garments have a way of creating elegance with your outfit.

This year, denim will be doing the same. This class act has been seen with longer hemlines and often paired with the same length garments.

As there are no limitations when it comes to creating a look that elevates your personal style, denim jackets can be purchased to suit a mini or maxi dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FdTv_0fhBiFhT00
Dash - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Whether you choose to wear your denim coat with a mini or maxi style of dress, consider pairing this dynamic duo with gold hoops, a few layered bracelets, and a pair of white tennis shoes.

Another popular way to style this textile includes layers. As this trend is perfect for a summer night or winter evening, cooler nights are where layers become a nighttime necessity.

Pick out your favorite turtle neck, denim jacket of choice, and a longer coat for a fun layered look. You can even enjoy this style without the long coat while layering a long-sleeve button-up blouse with a chunky sweater and your ideal denim.

For a more relaxed layered aesthetic, complete your outfit with a low bun, pair of hoops, and tennis shoes or boots.

While spring morning and nights tend to be a bit cooler, you may want to start the day or end the night with an oversized denim jacket.

Enjoy the warm breezy day in biker shorts, an oversized t-shirt, and tennis shoes while keeping your big denim coat handy just in case the temperature decides to drop as you move into the night.

Converse or tennis shoes really complete this look and bring back a trendy 90s style as we sport our band tees and denim jackets.

As a fun way to style your denim when it comes to a cute and casual vibe, a cropped denim jacket and top do the trick.

Then, grab your favorite pair of joggers, sneakers, claw clip, and sunglasses, and you are ready to take on the day or grab coffee with a friend.

Hopefully, this style guide with help you enhance your denim aesthetic!

