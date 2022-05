CYPRESS BASIN HOSPICE OFFERS CAMP BRAVE HEART FOR GRIEVING CHILDREN. [Mt. Pleasant, TX] Since 2010, Camp Brave Heart has been helping children, ages 6 – 12, understand their grief and develop coping skills in managing the emotions and behaviors that come with the bereavement process. Over 400 children have attended our camps since its inception. After missing the last two years due to COVID, we are extremely happy to announce Camp Brave Heart will be returning this year! We look forward to helping children coping with grief express their emotions, work through their grief, and connect with other children going through a similar issue.

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO