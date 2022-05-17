ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, WI

Woman to Stand Trial on Charges for Hanging Dogs at Park-and-Ride

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman who allegedly hanged two dogs from trees at a park-and-ride was ordered Tuesday to stand trial. Pamela McNeill, 56, faces two counts of mistreatment of animals...

wixx.com

Wisconsin Crime & Safety
