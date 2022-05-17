Energy producing states see budgets boom

( ABC4 ) – In New Mexico, government budgets are booming.

Teacher salaries are up, residents can go to an in-state college tuition-free, and moms get medical care for a year after childbirth.

The spending spree is due to the state being the second biggest U.S. crude oil producer, and receiving the most funding for fossil fuel production in the country.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.