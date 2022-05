Ashley Jones and Bar Smith received some heartbreaking news during the May 3 episode of Teen Mom 2. While catching up with his mom, Shen, Bar learned that doctors found “a bunch of malignant stuff” on her spine. “It’s a tumor and they can’t stop it,” she said as Bar started breaking down in tears. She further revealed that she has some upcoming hematology and oncology appointments to find out more, but instead of dwelling on the bad news, she chose to relish in the good news — she’ll be getting “free” massage therapy sessions because of her condition. She said she’s so “excited” and Bar commended her for staying positive amid the bad news. She also told him to not let the news or her potential death bring him down. She told Bar that he has a wife and daughter to take care of and they need him the most.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO