Phil Mickelson will not be among the participants at the PGA Championship this week and his absence has “disappointed” some of the golfers and event organizers. Seth Waugh, the CEO of PGA of America, said no one was more excited than the tour when Mickelson won the event last year in South Carolina and hoped he would come to defend the title. However, Mickelson’s comments about Saudi Arabia and reported intentions to play with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour has roiled the PGA Tour.

