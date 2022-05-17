ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau goat ordinance passes public health and safety committee, moves on to full council

By Desiree Fischer
WSAW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee voted Tuesday night to approve a permanent change to a city ordinance that would allow the parks department to have goats within city parks. Last summer, the Wausau/Marathon County Parks and Recreations...

www.wsaw.com

WSAW

Parks Department unveils four Westside Master Plan options

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and Westside Master Plan consulting firm MSA Professional Solutions unveiled four possible options Tuesday to improve the area that includes Marathon Park, the UW Stevens Point Wausau campus and the property that currently houses the Transportation Department.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Creating a community gathering space in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Rhinelander is breaking ground on a project that improves one of its popular parks. Upgrades to Hodag Park are creating more community gathering spaces. Construction has begun in Rhinelander’s largest park, Hodag Park. “Having come off a really long winter, it’s really...
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

Wausau Policing Task Force to hold public hearing Wednesday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Policing Task Force will host a public hearing Wednesday night to present its final draft recommendations. The task force was formed in September of 2020 and has been evaluating the police department’s policies and procedures, reviewing data, and evaluating needs. With the help of the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, the task force has held a series of community engagement activities including public listening sessions, a survey, and focus groups to gain a better understanding of the community’s perception of the department.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

The Good News Project receives Impact100 Grant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Good News Project is the winner of the $100,000 grant from Impact100. The winner of the grant was announced Monday night. The organization was among three nonprofits vying for the grant. The Good News Project runs three programs for the community. The Health Equipment Lending...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Monster muskies! Wisconsin's state fish is thriving

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massive muskies up to 58 inches long splash...
APPLETON, WI
Huge industrial building coming to Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — A massive new industrial building is headed to the Village of Wrightstown. “This is a huge deal for Wrightstown,” said Village Administrator Travis Coenen. “It truly shows how innovative as a small community we are.”. What is currently a giant plot of land...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dog found floating in Twin Lake

TOWN OF SPRINGWATER, Wis. (WBAY) - A small dog was found floating in Twin Lake Monday, according to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received an email about the dog around 10:30 a.m. DNR wardens reached out to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene once DNR wardens found the dog.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Van Deurzen announces run for Wisconsin’s 5th Assembly District

KAUKAUNA — Democrat Joseph “Joey” Van Deurzen has filed to run in the November 2022 election to represent Wisconsin’s 5th District in the state Assembly. The district includes the city of Kaukauna, along with much of northeast Outagamie County and part of Brown County. The seat...
KAUKAUNA, WI
dakotafreepress.com

McCleerey Sues to Boot Too-Recent Wisconsin Voter and Oath-Breaker Manhart from District 1 Ballot

The press and the court may catch up with Wisconsin voter but South Dakota House candidate Logan Manhart. Last week I reported that Manhart, who spent a lot of 2021 politicking in Wisconsin, who voted in Wisconsin’s April 2021 election, and whose Wisconsin voter registration was still active as of May 5, 2022, had broken the law when he filed his declaration of candidacy. In that declaration at the top of his nominating petition, Manhart swore that he was eligible to seek the office of South Dakota Representative. But legislators have to have resided in South Dakota for two years preceding the election in which they are candidates. Voting in Wisconsin on April 6, 2021 means Manhart was a legal, voting resident of Wisconsin until at least that date, which is only 1.6 years before the November 8, 2022, general election at which Manhart seeks District 1’s votes, which means Manhart lied on his nominating petition and invalidated his candidacy.
ELECTIONS
94.3 Jack FM

Movie Alleging 2020 Election Fraud In Wisconsin Comes To Green Bay

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A film alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election is being shown in theatres across the country this week, including in De Pere Tuesday evening. Media fact checkers are poking holes in the theories presented in the film, 2000 Mules. However, supporters say...
GREEN BAY, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

A struggle to be seen: Why Wisconsin’s Hmong American community continues to face discrimination

Sheng Lee Riechers remembers attending Neenah school and community events where military veterans were asked to stand and be recognized for their service to the country. Her father, a Hmong soldier who fought communist forces under the direction of the U.S. government during the Vietnam War, would always hesitate to stand, unsure of how he would be received.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wausau VA Clinic now open at new site in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, patients at Wausau’s VA Clinic will be seen at a new clinic in Rothschild. Work began in March 2021 to convert the former Shopko location into a health clinic for veterans. Since the Shopko building is so much bigger than the previous location, the VA will also offer new programs.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN

