BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friends and family of a Baltimore teenager who was shot to death on the night of his junior prom came together to honor him at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday. Jasmine Brunson was shot to death at a party following the prom. His family members say they are heartbroken. His friends say that the deadly shooting still doesn’t feel real. And all of them want the person who killed the 17-year-old teen to come forward and admit to their crime. Baltimore police say that Brunson was killed at an after party that someone threw inside of a home they rented on East...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO