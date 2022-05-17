Talala police use special clip-on light to keep officers safe in the dark

TALALA, Okla. — The Talala Police Department has a new device to keep officers safe while outside of their patrol cars.

The “Guardian Angel” device is a clip-on light that Talala officers wear to provide illumination.

Talala Police Chief Ronald Eaton remembers a moment back in 2006 when he almost got hit by a car.

“We were conducting a sobriety check, and some lady almost ran both of us over,” said Eaton. “You may think they see you, but they don’t necessarily see you.”

He said many officers have stories like this, so his team invested in the Guardian Angel device. Officers can wear the flashing light on their shoulders. Eaton started using it about a month ago.

Guardian Angel’s website says the design was directly influenced by police officers. The light uses LED technology, has a rechargeable battery and provides at least five miles of visibility.

Eaton said Talala is a small, rural town that can get really dark at night, especially along Highway 169.

“We may have some bright lights out here in the four lane area, but if we end up getting a vehicle stopped just north of town, or even south of town, our only lights are ours,” Eaton said.

He hopes this can be an extra level of protection, and also reminds drivers the law requires them to move over for first responders with their lights on.

