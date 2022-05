Not only did the Thunder move up in Tuesday’s Draft Lottery to claim this year’s No. 2 overall pick, but they’re also one of just three teams with four picks in the 2022 draft. No team’s 2022 selections are more valuable than Oklahoma City’s — in addition to the second-overall pick, the Thunder control No. 12, No. 30 and No. 34.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO