Barnsdall graduates surprise their teacher at Tulsa hospital

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Dawning their caps and gowns, several Barnsdall High School students made the 45 minute trip to Tulsa to make sure their teacher still go to be a part of their big moment.

Kent Carver is an English teacher at Barnsdall High School. He recently had open heart surgery and is still recovering at Saint Francis Hospital. His students didn’t want him to miss all the graduation festivities so they brought the pomp and circumstance to him Sunday.

To put this in perspective, Barnsdall High School and Junior High have 14 teachers and teacher aids total.

The video posted his sister posted on Facebook already has more than 2,500 views, with comments ranging from “We love Mr. Carver!!!He’s a huge part in so many students lives at BHS” to “These students possess so much character. It’s obvious Kent positively impacted their lives.”

Their official graduation is May 19 in the Bartlesville Community Center.

©2022 Cox Media Group

