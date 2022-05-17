ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

St. Landry Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday

KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRMgz_0fhBg02t00

The St. Landry Parish Solid Waste Disposal District is hosting the Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday.

The Opelousas Recycling Center, located at 2717 W Landry Street in Opelousas, will host the event from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The Eunice Recycling Center, located at 450 N. C.C. Duson Street in Eunice, will host the event from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

REMINDER: This event is open to ALL residents of St. Landry Parish (households only). In order to participate in this event residents must show proof of residency (Driver's License, water bill, etc.).

For more information please contact the St. Landry Parish Recycling Centers at 337-942-9576 (Opelousas), 337-457-1336 (Eunice), or the Solid Waste Disposal District at 337-826-5211.

Here are the rules:

Large Quantities From Businesses, Farms Or Commercial Operations Will Not Be Accepted

Here are the items they are accepting:
Paints – Automobile Batteries – Motor Oil - Antifreeze – Household Cleaners Household Chemicals – Pesticides – Flammables – Corrosives - Tires (Limit 5 Per Vehicle) – Fluorescent Tubes And Bulbs – Other Hazardous Household Products – Electronic Waste (Computers, Monitors, Printers, Scanners, Etc.) Cell Phones And Cell Phone Batteries

Prohibited: Medications, Infectious And Medical Wastes, Biological And Radioactive Materials, Compressed Gas Cylinders, Ammunition, Fire Extinguishers, Smoke Detectors And Explosives

For more information contact the St. Landry Parish Recycling Center at 337-942-9576 or 337-457-1336 or Solid Waste Disposal District at 337-826-5211.

Here's the website: www.slpsolidwaste.org

