Ville Platte Police seeking missing teen

Police in Ville Platte are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Ashantai Soileau left her residence on West LaSalle Street sometime on May 15 or 16, according to police. According to Police Chief Neal Lartigue, Soileau is believed to have left with an older man.

If you know the whereabouts of Ashantai Soileau contact dispatch at 337-363-1313.

