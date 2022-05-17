Caretaker arrested in death of 10-month-old in Broussard

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant and the alleged injuring of a 2-year-old.

Broussard Police say on May 16, 2022, officers responded to an address on E. Third Street in reference to a welfare concern. There, officers located a 10-month-old infant who was dead and a 2-year-old who is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

Details on the death and injuries were not provided due to the ongoing investigation, police say.

Tammy Clause of Broussard a caretaker of the children was booked on Second Degree Murder and Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles. Investigation into the incident is ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

