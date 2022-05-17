ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Gov. John Carney Isolating After Positive COVID-19 Test

CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jq0wa_0fhBfrGa00

DOVER, Del. (AP) – Delaware Gov. John Carney has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Carney, who turns 66 on Friday, has received the coronavirus vaccine and two booster shots.

Carney’s office said in a news release Monday night that he tested positive through an at-home antigen test and is isolating per CDC guidelines.

“I am feeling well and will continue to work remotely, but unfortunately will have to miss a few in-person events,” Carney said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware continues to see uptick in Covid hospitalizations, new cases with 5 deaths reported

Delaware is not immune from an uptick in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations on the East Coast and other areas. A map from Axios shows the state with the second-highest increase in new cases, with only Connecticut topping the First State. The increase was based on a two-week period. Nearly all states are now reporting an increase in new cases, the newsletter site reported.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

COVID-19 Cases Are Up 60 Percent Across Northeast, Even More In Delaware, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – The FDA authorized COVID booster shots for children ages 5 to 11. This comes as cases are again surging, especially in the Northeast. Cases are up 60% across the U.S. and because home testing is so widespread, it’s now estimated the actual number of COVID cases is five times higher than the official count. COVID’s spring surge has moved into high gear across the Northeast. Locally over the past two weeks, Pennsylvania has had a 60% increase in COVID cases, New Jersey is up 66% and Delaware has a 131% jump in infections. “I think part of the problem...
DELAWARE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
Local
Delaware Health
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Republican Nomination For Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race Uncertain As Thousands Of Mail-In Votes Still Being Counted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Too close to call. We are waiting to find out who will be Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate candidate this fall. With 98% of the vote counted, Mehmet Oz has a lead over Dave McCormick of a little more than 1,200 votes. Who will emerge with a victory remains up in the air. Thousands of votes are still left to be counted across the commonwealth. The root problem is the Pennsylvania law preventing election teams from opening, sorting and counting mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Brand new numbers just in from Philadelphia’s chair of elections say it looks like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania US Senate Race Between Republicans Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick Too Close To Call

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS/AP) — On the Republican side of the Pennsylvania primary, things are still up in the air for the U.S. Senate race. Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz are in a race too close to currently call. Results are still up in the air with thousands of ballots still left to count across the state.  With 95% of precincts reporting, Trump-backed TV Dr. Oz has a narrow lead over McCormick. Kathy Barnette is in third place. Barnette faced backlash in recent days after images recently surfaced appearing to show her marching to the capitol on Jan....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawaretoday.com

Nurses in Delaware Can Now Open Primary Care Clinics

Nurse practitioners can now open their own practices in Delaware, increasing patient access to vital health services. Nurse practitioners have always been a valuable part of patient care. Now, Delaware legislators are allowing them open their own practices, thus improving access to health care statewide. Nadya Julien, MS, CNE, APRN,...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antigen Test#Cdc#Ap#The Associated Press
WHYY

Bill to create marijuana market in Delaware falls short again in House

The regulatory piece of a two-pronged effort in Delaware to legalize and create a retail market for marijuana failed Thursday in the state House. The bill needed a three-fifths majority, or 25 votes, in the 41-member House. The measure almost got there but Elsmere Democratic Rep. Larry Mitchell, a co-sponsor, was absent. That left the bill one vote short with 24.
DELAWARE STATE
travelawaits.com

This Will Soon Be The Only U.S. State Without A Major Commercial Airline

Frontier Airlines is altering its flight schedule next month, ending its flights between Orlando, Florida, and Wilmington, Delaware. The move is nothing out of the ordinary as airlines are constantly evaluating flights for need and necessity. But there is significance to this move. When the final flight flies on June...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Printing Errors Mar Mailed Ballots In Oregon, Pennsylvania

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (AP) — Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in Tuesday’s primaries. In Pennsylvania, where GOP primaries for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing national attention, officials in Republican-leaning Lancaster County said the company that printed its mailed ballots included the wrong ID code, preventing scanning machines from being able to read them. The problem involved at least 21,000 mailed ballots, only a third of which were scanning properly. The glitch will force election workers to hand-mark fresh...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS New York

First case of highly contagious bird flu detected in New Jersey

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. - New Jersey has its first case of a highly contagious bird flu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the case in a backyard poultry flock in Monmouth County. Signs of infection in birds include decreased appetite and egg production, coughing and lethargy. Experts say the virus spreads through contact with bodily secretions. The CDC says the recent detection does not pose an immediate public health concern. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Philly

2 Montgomery County School Districts To Require Masks Again Due To County’s COVID-19 Level

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Masks are coming back for at least two suburban Philadelphia county school districts. Both the Lower Merion School District and Cheltenham School District said Thursday night masks will now be required in all district schools and on buses beginning Friday. The school districts cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 level for Montgomery County. Due to change in CDC COVID level for Montco, masks will be required in LMSD schools/on buses starting tomorrow, Friday, May 20, 2022. pic.twitter.com/ny52syonmP — Lower Merion SD (@LowerMerionSD) May 20, 2022 “Please remember to send your child to school with a mask. If your child doesn’t have a mask, they are available in the nurse’s suite. Once the county has returned to ‘medium’ on the data tracker, the district will pivot back to ‘mask recommended.’ We are still offering Test to Stay and Mask to Stay for eligible students and staff,” Cheltenham Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian Scriven said in a letter sent to parents. Montgomery County’s community COVID-19 level is listed as high, according to the CDC. (Credit: CDC) The county has a 281.26 case rate per 100,000 population and 10.4 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Celebrating 300th Anniversary With Commemoration Events In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is marking its 300th anniversary with commemoration events in Philadelphia. Gov. Tom Wolf gave remarks Thursday morning at the National Constitution Center. “The heart of the judiciaries in power in American and Pennsylvania history is the power to reflect. The ability to stand in practice,” Wolf said. The high court is hosting a two-day symposium at the Constitution Center to talk about the court’s role in Pennsylvania’s Judicial System.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Proposed Legislation In New Jersey Would Establish Statewide Police Licensing Program

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced proposed legislation that would establish a statewide police licensing program. It would give the state the power to revoke the licenses of officers who engage in illegal or improper conduct.  “This is a significant step forward for transparency and accountability and to rebuilding the bonds of trust between police and residents, especially in Black and brown communities,” Murphy said. Today, alongside law enforcement and advocacy groups, we announced proposed legislation creating a statewide police licensing program. By joining the overwhelming number of states who’ve established such a program, we’re taking a step forward for transparency and accountability. pic.twitter.com/pxbNCKjJpD — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2022 Forty-six states already require law enforcement officers to be licensed.
POLITICS
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro Tests Positive For COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has tested positive for COVID-19. His spokesperson released a statement on Tuesday morning: On Monday evening, after taking a precautionary test ahead of his trip to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, Attorney General Josh Shapiro tested positive for COVID-19. Attorney General Shapiro is currently experiencing mild symptoms, and he plans to continue his work of serving the people of Pennsylvania as he isolates at home. Shapiro will be back on the campaign trail next week and will kick off the general election campaign in Johnstown. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 He is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania governor. The race for the Republican nomination includes former Congressman Lou Barletta, State Sen. Doug Mastriano, and former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain. The Primary Election is underway in Pennsylvania and polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Download the CBS Philly app for the latest election results and updates  
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

John Fetterman Wins Democratic Pennsylvania Primary For Senate, AP Projects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman secured the Democratic Party’s nomination easily in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election just days after suffering a stroke caused by atrial fibrillation. The Associated Press called the race for Fetterman at 8:54 p.m. The 52-year-old Fetterman voted Tuesday morning by emergency absentee ballot before undergoing a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the Second Spouse of Pennsylvania, said Tuesday night Fetterman is “already on his way to a full recovery,” and remains hospitalized in Lancaster. Fetterman defeated three challengers for the bid — Congressman Conor Lamb, state Rep. Malcolm...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Here Is Where The Pennsylvania Primary Race For The Senate Seat Stands

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. Polls are open until 8 p.m. and all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate. The race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate is heating up. Over the weekend, the Democratic frontrunner had a stroke. Meanwhile, the top Republicans made their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 This is the race to fill the seat left behind by Republican Pat Toomey, who decided not to run for reelection. John Fetterman, the Democratic frontrunner, says his recent stroke won’t slow down his campaign plans. Meanwhile, his Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy