Delaware Gov. John Carney Isolating After Positive COVID-19 Test

DOVER, Del. (AP) – Delaware Gov. John Carney has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Carney, who turns 66 on Friday, has received the coronavirus vaccine and two booster shots.

Carney’s office said in a news release Monday night that he tested positive through an at-home antigen test and is isolating per CDC guidelines.

“I am feeling well and will continue to work remotely, but unfortunately will have to miss a few in-person events,” Carney said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.