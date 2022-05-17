Delaware Gov. John Carney Isolating After Positive COVID-19 Test

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Masks are coming back for at least two suburban Philadelphia county school districts. Both the Lower Merion School District and Cheltenham School District said Thursday night masks will now be required in all district schools and on buses beginning Friday.
The school districts cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 level for Montgomery County.
Due to change in CDC COVID level for Montco, masks will be required in LMSD schools/on buses starting tomorrow, Friday, May 20, 2022. pic.twitter.com/ny52syonmP
— Lower Merion SD (@LowerMerionSD) May 20, 2022
“Please remember to send your child to school with a mask. If your child doesn’t have a mask, they are available in the nurse’s suite. Once the county has returned to ‘medium’ on the data tracker, the district will pivot back to ‘mask recommended.’ We are still offering Test to Stay and Mask to Stay for eligible students and staff,” Cheltenham Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian Scriven said in a letter sent to parents.
Montgomery County’s community COVID-19 level is listed as high, according to the CDC.
(Credit: CDC)
The county has a 281.26 case rate per 100,000 population and 10.4 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population.
