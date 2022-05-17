ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers, Hurricanes head coaches have differing memories of their time at PNC Arena

By Chip Alexander
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

Rod Brind’Amour had the most exciting night of his hockey career and Gerard Gallant probably his most ignominious in PNC Arena.

Brind’Amour was the Carolina Hurricanes captain in 2006 when the Canes won the Stanley Cup, ecstatically lifting it high in victory that June night as the arena rumbled. Now the Canes head coach, he’s after another one.

Gallant was coaching the Florida Panthers 10 years later when he was summarily fired after a loss against the Canes at PNC Arena. He hailed a cab and waited outside near the loading dock , a photo of Gallant and an assistant coach sliding into a Raleigh taxi circulating widely throughout the NHL.

A lot of shade was thrown at the Panthers, although Gallant later said the cab was his idea.

So much has happened since that November 2016 night. Brind’Amour became the Canes’ head coach and made them a playoff-caliber team. Gallant was hired and fired by the expansion Vegas Golden Knights — taking them to the 2018 Stanley Cup finals in a glittery debut season — before being named the New York Rangers coach in June 2021.

The two faced each other during their NHL playing careers. They’ve faced each other as coaches. Now, their teams face each other with a spot in the Eastern Conference finals at stake in the second round of the playoffs, with Game 1 set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena.

“I don’t know him personally but I’ve known him for a long time,” Brind’Amour said Tuesday. “I know the kind of player he was. You know, just hard-nosed. That’s kind of the way I think he coaches.

“I know his players love him. He lets his guys play, you can see that. That’s why he’s a good coach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOEdT_0fhBfqNr00
New York Rangers head coach Gerard,r ear, Gallant looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP

Many of the same things are said about Brind’Amour: hard-nosed, players love him, lets his guys play. And comparisons are being made to the style of play the Rangers have had under Gallant — north/south, constantly attacking, staying aggressive.

“He just doesn’t restrict your game,” Rangers forward Frank Vatrano told the New York Post. “He kind of lets you go out there and play. If you’re an offensive guy, he wants you to make plays.”

Brind’Amour and Gallant are native Canadians — Brind’Amour raised in Prince Rupert and Campbell River, British Columbia, and Gallant born in Summerside, Prince Edward Island.

Gallant, 58, was a power forward, spending nine of 10 NHL seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and scoring a career-high 39 goals in 1988-89. Brind’Amour, 51, was the quintessential center in a career that took him from the St. Louis Blues to the Philadelphia Flyers and then to the Canes in January 2000.

Brind’Amour won a Cup, something missing in Gallant’s playing career. As coaches, both have been named the Jack Adams Award winner as NHL coach of the year — Gallant with Vegas in 2018 and Brind’Amour last year.

The Canes won three of the four games this season against the Rangers in beating them out for the Metropolitan Division title with 116 points, twice winning at Madison Square Garden. Neither team believes that will mean much when the puck drops Wednesday night after 7 p.m. at PNC Arena.

“We know what they’re going to bring and they know what we’re going to bring,” Gallant said Monday to the New York media. “They’re an aggressive hockey team. They play a fast-paced game. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing that.

“I think when we’re ready to play we’re as good as anybody in this league and we’ve proven that. We’re never going to quit, we’re going to battle hard and I think it’s going to be a helluva series.”

Antti Raanta will be the Canes’ starting goalie and Igor Shesterkin will be in net for the Rangers, both with their own challenges to face. Raanta did not have a game against the Rangers in the regular season but doesn’t need a scouting report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36R5bK_0fhBfqNr00
Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Antii Raanta (32) deflects a Boston shot on goal during the first period on Saturday, May 14, 2022 during game seven of the Stanley Cup first round at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

“Their top two lines are really skillful and special teams are going to be a big thing again,” Raanta said Tuesday. “Obviously (Adam) Fox is one of the best D-men in the league. You worry about your own game more than the other team but obviously you know when those guys are on (the ice).”

Raanta, a former Rangers goalie, noted that in his two seasons in New York he would face off one on one against forward Chris Kreider after practice for about 20 minutes. The two should see more of each other in the playoff series, Kreider coming off a 52-goal regular season and sure to be camped in front of the crease, especially on New York’s power plays.

“Obviously he’s a big body in front of the net but he’s also really quick and has really good hand/eye coordination,” Raanta said. “It’s going to a battle against that guy, for sure.”

As or the player matchups, that will be up to the coaches — Brind’Amour and Gallant, going head to head again.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Don't Trust the New York Rangers Moving Forward in NHL Playoffs

The second round of the NHL Playoffs is set to begin on Tuesday night, and I'm here to tell to that the Rangers storybook season is not going to last much longer. In fact, I would say they are the least deserving team to advanced to the second round, and it's a crying shame that the Penguins were eliminated, despite outplaying the Rangers for the majority of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
FOX Sports

Hurricanes look to keep rolling at home vs. New York Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes needed to finish the regular season strong to hold off the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan Division title. They are benefitting from that push as the teams meet in a second-round playoff series. The division title secured home-ice advantage through at...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Hockey#The Florida Panthers#Raleigh#The New York Rangers
ClutchPoints

NHL Playoffs Odds: Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 5/18/2022

Round two get underway for these teams tonight as the Carolina Hurricanes will have home-ice advantage against the New York Rangers. The Hurricanes have yet to lose a home game after defeating the Bruins in seven games from round one. The Rangers came back from a 3-1 deficit to the Penguins and ended up winning that series. Who’s going to come out on top in this one? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Hurricanes prediction and pick.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rangers say ‘been there, done that’ after losing Game 1 in OT

I guess if you are going to be considered one of the most resilient teams in the NHL, you have to let bad losses roll off your back. Make no mistake about it, last night’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes was a bad one. The Rangers were up early after a Filip Chytil goal and fell into a defensive shell that worked for 40 minutes.
NHL
The Game Haus

2022 NHL Round 2 Playoff Predictions

After an exciting round 1 of the 2022 NHL Playoffs, now it is time for Round 2. Here are the 2022 NHL Round 2 Playoff Predictions. The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue their surge as they face the young, relentless New York Rangers. Both the Hurricanes and Rangers are coming off of intense Game 7s in the first round of the playoffs, the Hurricanes defeating the experienced Boston Bruins team and the Rangers coming back from 3-1 to eliminate the Pittsburgh Penguins.
NHL
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
471
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy