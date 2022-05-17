ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police Identify Man Shot 6 Times, Killed In East Frankford As 27-Year-Old Giovanni Canales

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kevM_0fhBfWvR00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was shot six times, including twice in his head, and killed on Tuesday in Philadelphia’s East Frankford section, police say. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Margaret Street.

Police identified the victim as Giovanni Canales of Philadelphia.

Police say they had two people in for questioning about the shooting, but it remains under investigation.

They say Canales was shot twice in his head, twice in his arms, and twice to on the right side of his abdomen. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 12:39 p.m.

No weapon was recovered, police say.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 3

Related
fox29.com

Man critically stabbed 5 times in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed five times Saturday morning. The 31-year-old was stabbed twice in the left thigh, once in the chest, once on the lower body and once in the left elbow. Police say they responded to the stabbing on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Triple Shooting At Penn’s Landing Leaves 3 Teenagers Injured: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teenagers were shot during a triple shooting on Penn’s Landing on Saturday night, police tell CBS3’s Joe Holden. The shooting happened near Chestnut Street and Columbus Boulevard just before 10 p.m. BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm three people have been shot on Penn’s Landing, near Chestnut Street and Columbus Boulevard. Two victims are said to be 14-year-old girls. They’re stable. No word on condition of third victim. Shooting happened around 10p. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 22, 2022 Police say two girls, ages 14 and 15, were shot. The 14-year-old was shot once in her foot, while the 15-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Twice In Abdomen In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia Friday afternoon. Police said it happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Walton Avenue. The teen was shot twice in his abdomen and rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and was placed in stable but critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

24-Year-Old Jabril Ali Wanted After Allegedly Shooting Tow Truck Driver After Vehicle Was Repossessed In Chester

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chester police are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection to the shooting of a tow truck driver who repossess vehicles earlier this month.  Authorities charged Jabril Ali with attempted murder, robbery, weapons violations, and drug sales. Surveillance video and interviews from witnesses led officers to identify Ali as the suspect wanted in the May 3 shooting of Jamie King, who was left critically injured. Credit: Chester City Police Police say it was just before 1 a.m. when officers were called to the intersection of Pusey and West 2nd Streets. King works for the International Recovery Services (IRS), a company...
CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

5-Year-Old Boy Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 5th Street. Police said the boy was shot once in the right arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition before being transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, according to police. There are no arrests at this time, police said, but a weapon has been recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

5 People Shot Near Temple University, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five people were shot near Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening. It happened on the 1500 block of Bouvier Street. Three of the victims are in critical condition, according to police. Police tell me at least five people, possibly six, were shot in the 1500 block of Bouvier Street near Temple. Officers on scene say “there are casings everywhere.” I’m told three gunshot victims were critical. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 19, 2022 Police say a 28-year-old man was shot 14 times throughout his body and is in extremely critical condition. A 20-year-old woman was shot seven times throughout...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Teen missing in Schuylkill County

NEW RINGGOLD, Pa. - State Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing from her home. She was last seen by her parents Friday evening in their Hope Road home, but early this morning they discovered her bedroom window open and the girl missing.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: ATV Driver Traveling In Wrong Direction Killed After Crashing Into Vehicle In Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an ATV and a car in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 7700 block of State Road near Rhawn Street in Holmesburg. Police say the ATV was driving illegally in the wrong direction when it collided with a 2018 Kia Rio. A woman on the ATV died from her injuries. Police identified the woman as 29-year-old Victoria Rose Walker of Philadelphia. “It appears at this point that this 29-year-old female was driving her ATV, which is not street legal, with at least 5 other dirt bikes and other quads and they were in the southbound lane going northbound when they crossed into the northbound lane,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “That’s when they were struck with this northbound vehicle.”  Police say the driver of the car remained on scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Marquis Fletcher Charged With Murder For Shooting, Killing Woman In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden man has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a 37-year-old woman, authorities say. Marquis Fletcher, 36, surrendered to authorities on Friday morning for the murder of 37-year-old Nicole Carr. Camden County police responded to 235 Eutaw Street in Camden on Thursday, where they found Carr suffering from a gunshot wound and a 61-year-old man who had been assaulted. Carr was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:02 p.m. Fletcher is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lance Merrill at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (609) 789-3766 and Camden County Police Dept. Detective Shawn Donlon at (856) 655-1334.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy