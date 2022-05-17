ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Officials Investigating Cause Of Fire At Bellmawr Motor Inn On Black Horse Pike In Camden County

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over a fire in Bellmawr, Camden County Tuesday morning. It happened at the Bellmawr Motor Inn on Black Horse Pike.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the second floor.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

