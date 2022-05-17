ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Opinion | The Ugly Backlash to Brown v. Board of Ed That No One Talks About

By Leslie T. Fenwick
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LMPC_0fhBfHvm00

Leslie T. Fenwick, PhD, is author of Jim Crow’s Pink Slip: The Untold Story of Black Principal and Teacher Leadership (Harvard Education Press, 2022). She is dean emerita of the Howard University School of Education where she is a tenured professor of education policy. A former Harvard University Visiting Scholar, she also serves as Dean in Residence at the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE).

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Dean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Howard University#Education Policy#Harvard Education Press
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WHYY

Anthea Butler on ‘White Evangelical Racism’

This episode was originally broadcast on December 28, 2021. University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
Futurity

Talking about white privilege online can backfire

If there’s an online discussion about race, using the term “white privilege” can create a polarized situation, researchers report. The mention of white privilege can create internet discussions that are less constructive, more polarized, and less supportive of racially progressive policies, says Christopher Quarles, a doctoral student at the School of Information at the University of Michigan and the study’s lead author.
TECHNOLOGY
Lawrence Post

“I’m told that my human rights are controversial and therefore not appropriate for school setting”, Gay high school student claims the principal told him that if his graduation speech referenced activism, the school administration had a signal to end his speech

The gay high school student shared on his social media account that he was called into the principal’s office last week. The principal reportedly told him that if his graduation speech referenced activism or role as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, the school officials had a signal to cut off is microphone, end his speech and halt the ceremony. “He said that he just wanted families to have a good day and that if I was to discuss who I am and the fight to be who I am, that would sour the celebration. It was incredibly dehumanizing.” the 18-year-old student said.
EDUCATION
Upworthy

‘SNL’ star Bowen Yang talks importance of LGBTQ bars, says they are 'vital, have to be protected'

Bowen Yang is the third openly gay man in "Saturday Night Live's" cast list spread across 45 years. He is also the first Chinese American in the show and the fourth-ever cast member of Asian descent. Yang's ascension to cast member has seen increased visibility and sensitivity to LGBTQ content on the platform. He is now speaking out about the closure of LGBTQ spaces that are so crucial to the community. The Emmy-nominated comedian is collaborating with Absolut ahead of Pride Month to shine the spotlight on dwindling LGBTQ bars and restaurants across America. Yang stated that many LGBTQ-friendly spaces were being shut down. "These LGBTQ spaces are so vital and have to be protected," said Bowen Yang. “Belonging is hard to find anywhere. And that’s what this campaign is about. It’s a designated space to go where you can feel you’re a part of something,” he told TODAY. "There aren’t that many places for that many marginalized groups of people.”
SOCIETY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
214K+
Followers
12K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy