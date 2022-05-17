Opinion | The Ugly Backlash to Brown v. Board of Ed That No One Talks About

Bowen Yang is the third openly gay man in "Saturday Night Live's" cast list spread across 45 years. He is also the first Chinese American in the show and the fourth-ever cast member of Asian descent. Yang's ascension to cast member has seen increased visibility and sensitivity to LGBTQ content on the platform. He is now speaking out about the closure of LGBTQ spaces that are so crucial to the community. The Emmy-nominated comedian is collaborating with Absolut ahead of Pride Month to shine the spotlight on dwindling LGBTQ bars and restaurants across America. Yang stated that many LGBTQ-friendly spaces were being shut down. "These LGBTQ spaces are so vital and have to be protected," said Bowen Yang. “Belonging is hard to find anywhere. And that’s what this campaign is about. It’s a designated space to go where you can feel you’re a part of something,” he told TODAY. "There aren’t that many places for that many marginalized groups of people.”

