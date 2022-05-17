Biden condemns ‘poison’ of white supremacy following Buffalo shooting

Joe Biden insisted that "evil will not win" as he gave a speech condemning white supremacy following a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo , New York , on Saturday (14 May).

An 18-year-old white man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire at the store in a majority-Black neighbourhood.

The US president said what happened in Buffalo amounted to "terrorism." Police have said they are investigating the shooting as a "racially-motivated hate crime."

"White supremacy is a poison running through our body politics," Biden said.

