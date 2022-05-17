ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae says language barriers won’t stop his career

By Amanda Whiting
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has said that he is interested in taking on English-language acting roles despite not being fluent.

The South Korean actor achieved international fame for playing Seong Gi-hun, a gambling addict offered a dangerous chance to change his luck, in Netflix’s Korean thriller series.

Lee was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance, making him the first male TV actor to be nominated in a non-English language role.

In a new interview with Deadline , the actor explained that his effectiveness as a performer relies on more than language.

“We now live in an era where the ability to express emotions is more important for an actor than the linguistic skills,” Lee said.

“I don’t think it will prevent me from communicating the emotions of my characters.”

Lee was speaking from the Cannes Film Festival , where his directorial debut Hunt , a spy thriller, will be featured in a midnight screening.

Despite acquiring representation by a US talent agency and having a film accepted to the world’s most prestigious festival, Lee added that he doesn’t feel like his life has “changed dramatically” since the breakout success of Squid Game .

“I do look forward to having more opportunities to work with great people on more projects,” he added.

