Elite RB Richard Young Sets Official Visit To Notre Dame

Five-star running back Richard Young has set an official visit to Notre Dame

Notre Dame is getting a surprise official visitor in June, and it's a big-time player. That would be a Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior five-star running back Richard Young , who will be visiting the program from June 13-15.

Young rushed for 1,755 yards (9.0 YPC) and 19 touchdowns last season and he already has 3,591 career rushing yards and 33 touchdowns.

The 5-11, 200-pound running back is extremely talented, combining top-notch athleticism with vision and power. That is why he is ranked as a top three running back by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports (including No. 1 by ESPN).

Young is a five-star recruit and the No. 19 overall player in the country and the No. 2 running back according to 247Sports.

The Lehigh Senior standout is also visiting Oklahoma (June 3-5), Georgia (June 17-19) and Ohio State (June 24-26) this summer.

Young has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Baylor, Kentucky, Boston College, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Louisville, Virginia, Maryland, Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Rutgers and Duke.

