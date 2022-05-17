ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Buhach Colony Parents Get Into Fight With Umpires After Baseball Playoff Game Against Del Campo High School

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Parents and umpires got into a fight in the parking lot following a high school baseball game in Carmichael — and it was all caught on video.

Del Campo and Buhach Colony high schools are facing off in the Division III Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

Monday’s game took place in Carmichael and ended with Del Campo topping Buhach Colony 3-2. A fight between parents and the umpires then broke out in the parking lot after the game.

San Juan Unified School District officials say the parents involved were from Buhach Colony.

“Del Campo students and staff were not involved,” the district said in a statement on Tuesday. “This unfortunate incident is a reminder for us all to uphold a level of sportsmanship and respect for everyone involved in athletic competitions.”

As seen in video taken of the incident, people can be seen pushing and shoving – and, at one point, it looks like someone tried to throw a punch.

Del Campo is set to travel to Buhach Colony for the next game in the series on Wednesday.

CIF Overturns Del Campo Playoff Forfeit, Buhach Colony Fans Involved In Umpire Fight Banned From Remaining Games

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — The decision for the Del Campo High School baseball team to forfeit Monday’s game 1 playoff win against Buhach Colony has been overturned. The forfeit was a result of Del Campo players using the baseball field that same day in PE classes. An appeal hearing with the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section was held Thursday morning. The decision now means Del Campo is leading the playoff series 1-0. The game drew controversy this week after Buhach Colony fans engaged in a fight with umpires in the parking lot after the game. The CIF previously decided to move the remaining games to neutral...
