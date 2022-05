GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The West Virginia Vietnam Veterans Traveling Wall will be at The Quality Inn in Gallipolis on Friday and Saturday. The display is part of the 2022 Marine Corps League Department of West Virginia Convention. It will be open to the public during the convention. The convention is hosted by the Mason-Gallia-Meigs (MGM) Detachment 1180.

