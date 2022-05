By unanimous vote, legislation codifying federal recognition of Alaska’s Tribes in state law for the first time passed the Senate late last week. Despite the shared values between Tribes and the State that seek to ensure vibrant and healthy communities, Alaska obtained statehood during an era of federal Indian policy where the federal government sought to terminate its trust relationship with Tribes, and while they embraced the change, by passing the Self Determination and Education Assistance Act in 1975, Alaska’s statutory policy towards Tribes is still deemed a relic of the past.

