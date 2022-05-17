ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Why Sasha Banks, Naomi walked out on Monday Night Raw

By Mike Coutee
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, VA. — WWE star Sasha Banks and her women’s tag team champion partner Naomi reportedly walked out during the live event on Monday Night Raw in Norfolk, Virginia.

According to WWE, the pair arrived at Scope Arena Monday and were informed they were going to be part of the six-pack challenge match to determine the number one contender to face Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

They were supposed to join Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H.

The plan did not sit well for Banks.

According to reports, Banks had an issue with the match because the creative department planned to have Naomi win the match and lose to Belair.

Banks took her concerns to WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who chose not to change any plans.

Fightful Select reported that Banks would challenge Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship on the same night and also lose the match.

During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out. They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents – even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence.

WWE

After Banks and Naomi left the show, WWE changed the main event to a match between Lynch and Asuka to determine Belair’s next challenger. Asuka came out with the win.

WWE commentator Corey Graves mentioned Banks and Naomi’s several times during their teasers in the broadcast. The two stars have not made any statements or comments since the show, according to USA Today.

“Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract,” WWE said. “We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event.”

