ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Memorial services honor Mississippi’s fallen officers

By Jailen Leavell
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ez8G_0fhBdhky00

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With National Police Week underway in Mississippi, cities and police departments across the state held fallen officer memorials on Tuesday, May 17.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety held a memorial service at its headquarters in Jackson. Attendees, including state leaders and family members of the fallen officers, gathered to reflect and remember those who died in the line of duty.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) was the keynote speaker at the event and shared words of encouragement to the families.

“This year, the governor had to be out of town, so I had the opportunity to speak. But before now, I come every year. It’s to us, a time for us to tell these people that we care and that we appreciate where we are because of them,” said Hosemann.

A 21-gun salute was held at the end of the ceremony.

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) also held a memorial at Thalia Mara Hall. The event was followed by an appreciation luncheon at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Mississippi Residents Arrested in Harrison County Wednesday

Two Diberville, Mississippi residents were arrested in Harrison County Wednesday. Just before 2 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that they arrested 24-year-old Serena Bell and 25-year-old Joshua Walker both on accusatory charges of possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance for marijauna, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
WAPT

Governor introduces new MBI director and chief of capitol police

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said the state refuses to "accept this crime wave as the norm" before he introduced the new members of the Mississippi Public Safety leadership team. "Across the nation, we've seen a startling rise in violent crime rates, in drug crimes and in homicides,"...
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi governor signs “Buddy’s Law”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19. Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road to recovery. The veterinarian who took him in shared […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Report: Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
vicksburgnews.com

Scallions honored as Top Cop in the state of Mississippi

Vicksburg native Christopher ‘Blake’ Scallions has been honored to be awarded “Top Cop” in the state of Mississippi. Scallions recently was the subject of our “Those Who Keep Us Safe” series. In the interview, he states he has looked up to law enforcement since childhood, and now he’s humbled by the honor of wearing a badge himself.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Petition: Name lake for outdoorsman, not segregationist

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed in 1963 and named by the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
Magnolia State Live

Another suspect arrested in case of man bound, beaten and dumped under Mississippi bridge

Another man has been arrested in the case of a man who was bound, beaten and dumped under a bridge in Jones County in February. On Tuesday, Perry County deputies followed up on a person who was wanted out of Jones County for the kidnapping and aggravated assault of James Riser. Riser was reportedly bound, beaten and left under the Union Falls bridge near Ovett in East Mississippi. After he was discovered by two area fishermen, Riser was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Petition surfaces to rename major Mississippi lake

BRANDON, Miss. — A petition has surfaced calling for the rebranding of Mississippi's largest manmade lake. The petition focuses on having the Ross Barnett Reservoir's name changed to the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Memorial Services#A Time For Us#Jpd
breezynews.com

Tragic Accident Takes One Life But Saves Five

In June of 2021, Derell Latiker, 11, was jumping on his trampoline at home. He fell off and received a massive brain injury that took his life just hours later. Grief stricken, his mother Chitina Johnson knew she did not want his life to end at such a young age. She chose to make him an organ donor. Through Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, Derrell has now saved 5 lives in Maine, Mississippi, and Missouri. Today, Derell, along with his twin brother would have graduated from Long Creek Elementary School. Though the pain of losing her child will never go away, his mother is encouraged daily at the lives her son has now saved. For more information about becoming an organ donor visit www.msora.org.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

1 killed in crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Wednesday, May 18. The crash happened on Highway 18 in Claiborne County just before 12:30 p.m. According to MHP, a 2010 Gold Nissan Altima, driven by 28-year-old Lakenya Shorter, of Hermanville, collided with a 2022 Windstar Log […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Man found shot to death behind Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. — One man was found shot to death behind a Jackson home. Police said it happened Wednesday evening on Newport Street. A homeowner found Nicholas Bryant, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds. There is no word on a motive or suspect.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Madison County Journal

Canton woman killed in wreck on 16

CANTON — A fatal one-vehicle crash on Highway 16 east claimed a Canton woman early Sunday and seriously injured a child, the authorities said. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 16 near Highway 17 in Madison County near Farmhaven at about 1 a.m., MHP spokesman Kervin Stewart said.
CANTON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi officials respond to mayor's statements about JPD funding

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson mayorsaid in a statement that he is not blaming the state for the city's crime problems. The statement followed a news briefing Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held Monday in which he criticized elected leaders for not doing more to help the capital city's crime fight.
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy