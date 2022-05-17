ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Trippin' Port Aransas: Spend the day at sea on a fun excursion from Fisherman's Wharf

Cover picture for the articleFor fans of fishing, Fisherman's Wharf is the spot to come to hopefully find your perfect...

Soon we will be saying goodbye to spring, and hello to summer!

Soon we will be saying goodbye to spring, and hello to summer! Heather Smith, trends expert of theHAUTEbar.com shares her top pics for everyone this season!. Hawthorne: Men’s Hair, Body & Skincare Available at Target. Hello Gorgeous: the First French Craft Cocktail. DSW: Shoes for Everyone. Squeeze De Citron:...
How SeaWorld is helping rescue and rehabilitate marine animals in need

Beyond its famous parks, SeaWorld has been dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of marine animals in need. So far they have saved 40,000 animals and counting. JP Peterson, VP of Zoological Operations and head of SeaWorld Orlando rescue team, joined us to share how they strive for the conservation of animals in the wild.
Come and fake it: Compete in Austin's Air Guitar Championships

Austin, tx — It's a combination of a comedy show, rock show, and sporting event. It's the Austin Air Guitar Championships happening this weekend at The Highball on Lamar. It's free to attend. You can sign up ahead of time or at the event. Each contestant gets one minute to perform a song of their choice. Contestants are judged on stage presence, technicality, and "airness".
Day Trips: Texas Ferry Rides

Texas ferries are the best free rides in the state. The best free rides in Texas are the state's three ferries: the Lynchburg Ferry, Port Aransas Ferry, and Galveston-Bolivar Ferry. The Lynchburg Ferry is the oldest of the free ferries operating in Texas. Going back to pre-Republic of Texas, it...
What a Great View in This Treetop Dome Airbnb in Marble Falls, Texas

Peace and serenity awaits in the treetops of Marble Falls, Texas in this Airbnb that looks like something out of a retro sci-fi film. The view goes on for miles. Planning a getaway for a three day weekend or a weeks long vacation and looking for a place to simply relax and unwind without the sound and smells of the city? There are so many options available but this particular Airbnb in Marble Falls, Texas caught my attention and I thought it would be nice to share it with you.
Two shelter pups, Peanut & Cashew, get married!

SAN ANTONIO – Two shelter pups at the San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS) said I do recently. The adorable canine wedding took place surrounded by staff, volunteers and closest friends. The event included a beautiful walk down the aisle, bubbles, music and cake, of course. The pair of chihuahuas...
#TBT: The Texas Dragon/Lion Dance Team mesmerizing Austin audiences for over 20 years

AUSTIN, Texas — With the clang of a drum and quick movements of the lion's head, the Texas Dragon/Lion Dance Team comes to life. "You have to look at the lion dance as a ritual, a blessing," explained Sifu Champagne. "It's traditionally associated with kung fu style. It's known for its bold, aggressive movements and strong deep stances."
We have a winner!

Congratulations to Kathy Kruciak of La Vernia, the winner of our April WOW! photo contest. Her entry was selected at random from those correctly identifying the La Vernia Christian Food Pantry on Chihuahua Street, from the close-up photo of the pantry’s sign pictured in the April 28 La Vernia News. Kathy’s prize package includes a one-year subscription to the La Vernia News. Test your observation skills with our next WOW! contest, coming May 26.
"Dot" at The Groundfloor Theatre

A new production comes to The Groundfloor Theatre called Dot. With a screenplay by playwright Colman Domingo and directed by Dr. Lisa B. Thompson, this play deals with grief of an aging family member in such an eloquent manner. The story is so important to Thompson and she is extremely excited to be sharing it with the Austin community. Thompson is a Black feminist artist/scholar and the author of three books, Beyond the Black Lady: Sexuality and the New African American Middle Class, Single Black Female, and Underground, Monroe, and The Mamalogues: Three Plays. Her plays have been produced off-Broadway, throughout the U.S., and internationally, and have been recognized with an Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Best Play Award, The Austin Critics Circle David Mark Cohen New Play Award, and a Broadway World Regional Award for Best Writing of an Original Work as well as a LA Weekly Theatre Award for Best Comedy nomination. Her plays have been produced off-Broadway and have been seen throughout America and the World.
16-year-old Round Rock teen dies after jumping from cliff into Lake Georgetown

Police say a teen has died after jumping from a cliff into Lake Georgetown on Saturday. The lake is located about three miles northwest of the city of Georgetown. According to a spokesperson for the Georgetown Police Department, the 16-year-old jumped from cliffs and did not surface -- but they were ultimately rescued. However, they were later pronounced deceased Monday evening.
