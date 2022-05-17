ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Road Trippin' Port Aransas: Nurturing a creative community at the Port Aransas Art Center

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't want to leave the island without visiting The Port Aransas Art Center. They showcase hundreds of local...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Soon we will be saying goodbye to spring, and hello to summer!

Soon we will be saying goodbye to spring, and hello to summer! Heather Smith, trends expert of theHAUTEbar.com shares her top pics for everyone this season!. Hawthorne: Men’s Hair, Body & Skincare Available at Target. Hello Gorgeous: the First French Craft Cocktail. DSW: Shoes for Everyone. Squeeze De Citron:...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Port Aransas, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Port Aransas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

#TBT: The Texas Dragon/Lion Dance Team mesmerizing Austin audiences for over 20 years

AUSTIN, Texas — With the clang of a drum and quick movements of the lion's head, the Texas Dragon/Lion Dance Team comes to life. "You have to look at the lion dance as a ritual, a blessing," explained Sifu Champagne. "It's traditionally associated with kung fu style. It's known for its bold, aggressive movements and strong deep stances."
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

How SeaWorld is helping rescue and rehabilitate marine animals in need

Beyond its famous parks, SeaWorld has been dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of marine animals in need. So far they have saved 40,000 animals and counting. JP Peterson, VP of Zoological Operations and head of SeaWorld Orlando rescue team, joined us to share how they strive for the conservation of animals in the wild.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

"Dot" at The Groundfloor Theatre

A new production comes to The Groundfloor Theatre called Dot. With a screenplay by playwright Colman Domingo and directed by Dr. Lisa B. Thompson, this play deals with grief of an aging family member in such an eloquent manner. The story is so important to Thompson and she is extremely excited to be sharing it with the Austin community. Thompson is a Black feminist artist/scholar and the author of three books, Beyond the Black Lady: Sexuality and the New African American Middle Class, Single Black Female, and Underground, Monroe, and The Mamalogues: Three Plays. Her plays have been produced off-Broadway, throughout the U.S., and internationally, and have been recognized with an Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Best Play Award, The Austin Critics Circle David Mark Cohen New Play Award, and a Broadway World Regional Award for Best Writing of an Original Work as well as a LA Weekly Theatre Award for Best Comedy nomination. Her plays have been produced off-Broadway and have been seen throughout America and the World.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Scott
CBS Austin

Two shelter pups, Peanut & Cashew, get married!

SAN ANTONIO – Two shelter pups at the San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS) said I do recently. The adorable canine wedding took place surrounded by staff, volunteers and closest friends. The event included a beautiful walk down the aisle, bubbles, music and cake, of course. The pair of chihuahuas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Port A
CBS Austin

Round Rock periodontist uses first-ever FDA-cleared dental robot

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The fears of going to the dentist just got a little bit easier for patients. New technology is helping a Round Rock dentist make dental implant surgery more efficient with the help of a robot. Periodontist Dr. Ali Arastu always has an assistant by his...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

20 people moved from South Austin homeless encampment to bridge shelters

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin said on Wednesday it helped relocate 20 people from a homeless encampment near a South Austin park to temporary bridge shelters. The individuals living near Gillis Neighborhood Park were moved under a coordinated effort between the Homeless Strategy Division, the Homeless Outreach Street Team (HOST), the Downtown Austin Community Court, Integral Care, Front Steps, and community partners.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Austin

Man arrested at Barton Springs Pool charged with indecency with a child

A man arrested at Barton Springs Pool on Sunday is facing a felony charge of indecency with a child. According to the arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Moses Adrian Gutierrez is charged with second-degree felony indecency with a child (sexual contact). It happened Sunday, May 15, at the public pool located in...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas-based Affordable Debt Consolidation helps Austin residents with overwhelming debt

The pandemic took a massive toll on the finances of many Texans and Americans throughout the country. Now with the costs of nearly everything we buy going up and rising interest rates, the worst impact on our pocketbooks may be yet to come. But there are some things we can do to prepare ourselves, especially if we are carrying tens of thousands of high-interest credit card debt or other unsecured loans.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy