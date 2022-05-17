ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, OH

Par Mar Stores grand opening and ribbon cutting

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago

The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member, Par Mar Stores, to the Greenbrier Valley. With 184 stores in four states, West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania, they will be opening five stores in the area.

Join them at their new location in Caldwell, 35432 Midland Trail East, on May 19 at 1 p.m. for their grand opening and ribbon cutting.

The post Par Mar Stores grand opening and ribbon cutting appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

New bakery in Bridgeport announces opening date

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Great Harvest Bakery & Café will soon be opening in Bridgeport. According to their Facebook page, the grand opening will be held on June 3rd. This is the third new business to open at Market Place Plaza on Jerry Dove Drive in the past year. The other two are Stone Tower Brews are Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Seneca Skyway scenic route opens in WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WBOY) – State officials held a ceremony Tuesday to designate the Seneca Skyway as the first route of the new West Virginia Mountain Rides program, which is aimed at promoting “the state’s most scenic country roads to drive by car or motorcycle.” The nearly 300-mile-long Seneca Skyway starts in Lewisburg, spans through the […]
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Princeton announces High Street Improvements

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce a number of initiatives to develop the High Street area. 20 LED streetlights ranging from the top of High Street to North Walker are to be installed; the city has applied for a WV DOH Sidewalk Grant to provide curbside access to pedestrians that walk along high street; and, as previously released, the City transferred 11 city-owned parcels along High Street & MLK Avenue to PEDA to be marketed.
PRINCETON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Four States, WV
City
Caldwell, WV
Local
Ohio Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Caldwell, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

Minards Spaghetti Express to close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Minards Spaghetti Express announced on their Facebook page that Thursday will be their last day open. The post says they have enjoyed their time in Bridgeport but have decided it is time for a change. Big changes are coming soon, according to the post. The closure...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNS

Local High School Graduation ceremonies this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond. The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below. Raleigh County Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, […]
thecentersquare.com

Justice announces $147 million West Virginia road project

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced nearly $150 million in funding for a road project in the Southern part of the state, which will be funded through the Roads To Prosperity program. Per the governor’s plan, the state will construct a 5.12-mile-long highway to connect...
POLITICS
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank holds another giveaway

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Mountaineer Food Bank continues to have its Mobile Food Pantry for those in need. Boxes of fresh food were given to families at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley on May 18, 2022. The Food Bank started coming to the Beckley area right after the pandemic began. Staff further said they […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbon Cutting#Par Mar Stores#West Virginia Daily News
Lootpress

RCAA withdraws shelter bid for Freewill Baptist location

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Action Association appears to have withdrawn its application Monday for the relocation of the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center to the current Freewill Baptist Church location. This news comes just one day ahead of a scheduled public hearing at which the Raleigh...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Employees raise $260,000 to purchase Roots Community Farm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A two-year quest to purchase a community farm in Fayette County was finally completed. Employees at Roots community Farm decided to start working toward buying the farm from the Fayette County Farmland Protection Board in 2020. They formed the West Virginia Agrarian Commons in May of 2020 to purchase the land […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Metro News

Go Mart founder John Heater has died

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — The founder of one of West Virginia’s most recognized store brands has died. John Dave Heater died back on Friday at the age of 89. Heater was the founder and CEO of Go Mart convenience stores. Heater was educated at VMI and then West Virginia...
GASSAWAY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley exploring a change in government management

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With around 17,000 residents, Beckley is the hub of southern West Virginia. The town has an annual budget of about $25 million and employs almost 300 workers. But like most other places in the state, the majority of registered voters don’t head to the polls on election day. Not only is voter […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steve-O coming to West Virginia in July

Charleston, WV (WOWK) — Steve-O, JACKASS star, comedian and author, will make a tour stop at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Summer 2022. Outback Presents and Steve-O will bring “The Bucket List Tour” to The Theater in the Convention Center on Saturday, July 16. The multimedia comedy show will feature wild stunts and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Government Technology

West Virginia County Seeks to Expand Internet Access

(TNS) — High-speed broadband access has joined water, sewer and electricity as must-have utilities for communities hoping to attract and retain residents and businesses, so the Mercer County Commission has started advertising for companies willing to provide the area around Exit 1 off Interstate 77 with broadband service. The...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Real News Network

This CEO left coal miners penniless. Why did a West Virginia town give him a lucrative tax break to build a luxury hotel?

Milton, West Virginia, might be a small town, but it’s an oversized example of how too much police spending can be both a symptom and a cause of bad public policy. Earlier this year, while reporting on a series of questionable arrests in this small rural community of roughly 2,500 people, we discovered the town had, quite literally, turned policing into a business. Ticket writing, fines, and court fees had tripled from $234,000 in 2012 to $600,000 in 2020, while police spending doubled to $1.1 million over the same period.
MILTON, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy