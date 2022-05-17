The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member, Par Mar Stores, to the Greenbrier Valley. With 184 stores in four states, West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania, they will be opening five stores in the area.

Join them at their new location in Caldwell, 35432 Midland Trail East, on May 19 at 1 p.m. for their grand opening and ribbon cutting.

The post Par Mar Stores grand opening and ribbon cutting appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .