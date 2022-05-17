ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets interviewing Barry Trotz for head coaching job

By Mike Santa Barbara
 2 days ago
Barry Trotz is interviewing with his hometown team. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After four seasons with the organization, the Islanders shocked the hockey world by firing Trotz last week.

The 59-year-old Trotz led the Islanders to a 152-102-34 record, going 28-21 in the postseason. During his four seasons at the helm, the Islanders qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs three times, reaching the conference semifinals in 2020 and 2021. He is also a native of Winnipeg.

Trotz has been a head coach in the NHL since 1998, leading the Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and Islanders. In 23 seasons, Trotz has led his teams to the playoffs 15 times, reaching the conference semifinals or better eight times. A two-time Jack Adams Award winner (2016, 2019), Trotz and the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Trotz has amassed a 914-670-60-168 record and an 83-79 mark in the postseason.

The Jets are looking for a new face behind the bench, moving on from interim head coach Dave Lowry. Lowry took over in December after longtime coach Paul Maurice made the surprising decision to resign.

The Jets were 13-11-5 when Maurice decided to step down. Winnipeg went 26-22-6 under Lowry, finishing sixth in the Central Division (39-32-11).

Paul Maurice had coached the Jets since 2013, compiling a 315-224-62 record, going 16-23 in the playoffs.

