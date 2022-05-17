ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Shake Shack coming to Crocker Commons in Westlake

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xk2CY_0fhBd88u00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three tenants are coming soon to a Westlake mixed-use development slated to open Fall 2022.

The fast casual hamburger chain Shake Shack, Indian restaurant Choolaah and Verizon Wireless will find a new home at 2207 Crocker Road, according to a release from Five Forty Investments.

The 16-acre project, across from Crocker Park, that began in October 2021 is expected to feature nearly 30,000 square feet of retail and 63,000 square feet of office space when completed.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yiBZ_0fhBd88u00
    Future site of Crocker Commons (Credit: CBRE Real Estate)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYyiV_0fhBd88u00
    Future site of Crocker Commons (Credit: CBRE Real Estate)

Shake Shack serves American classics including made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 350 locations in the U.S. and internationally.

Max Sussman, of Five Forty Investments, says that 4 additional tenants are in lease negotiations and another announcement should be expected soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries to Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you looking for something sweet? If you live in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these bakeries, which all offer great sweet treats. Baraona's is a family-owned bakery in Maple Heights that has been around since 1949. They serve a variety of baked goods made from scratch. You can find delicious cookies, slices of cake, and pastries like eclairs and cannoli. They're known for their delectable cassata cake, which is a customer favorite.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Madison, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Westlake, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Westlake, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Akron, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Although this spot is an iconic pizzeria, it is still more famous for its quickly homemade pies and buffalo wings. So if you are a fan of buffalo wings and looking for an authentic place to eat them, this place is waiting for you. However, eating fried buffalo wings and pizza in the same meal is a different vibe than most people love. Therefore do you prefer it or not?
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
Isla Chiu

Looking for Lunch in Westlake, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Spot in Crocker Park

A couple of weeks ago, though I had already eaten lunch, I was still hungry. So despite the fact that my waistline isn't getting any smaller, I decided to get a second lunch. Because I was in Westlake, I headed to Crocker Park. I walked around the outdoor mall, looking for a place to get some grub. Eventually, I stopped at the Pasta Co-Op, a locally-owned stand that serves—you guessed it — pasta.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Spot on Lakeshore is Dishing Up Killer Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch All Week Long

Along with this booming brunch culture comes the heightened anxiety of being left out in the cold. Conventional wisdom states that if you want to guarantee a seat in a popular breakfast place at a reasonable hour, you have to get an early start. Restaurants aren’t in the habit of accepting morning reservations, so we must gird ourselves for the inevitable stress and inconvenience that is part and parcel of the check-in process.
CLEVELAND, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Must-Try Cookies from Five Local Bakeries

The Queen City is home to many fine purveyors of one of our favorite types of baked goods. Get your fix with this lip-smacking assortment of cookies, starting at the top and moving clockwise. LEMON-CRAN POPPYSEED. This fruit-flavored cookie from Black-owned vegan bakery Like Mom’s Only Vegan is a summertime...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shake Shack#Crocker Park#Food Drink#Crocker Commons#Indian#Choolaah#Verizon Wireless#Five Forty Investments#Cbre Real Estate Rrb#American#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
Cleveland Scene

The Best Free and Very Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer

While the official start of summer won’t clock in until June, everyone knows true Cleveland summer starts when the shorts come out and the kids are home from school. The arrival of long evenings of sun and patio temps is upon us, and with that the feeling of eternal hours left to be filled with friends, family and all that Cleveland has to offer.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Growing Forward at The Vineyards and Winery at Château Hough

Sun 06.12 2-4PM Since community activist and CoolCleveland columnist Mansfield Frazier’s passing in October, 2021, those he had mentored and had a profound effect upon have been discussing ways to move forward in his absence to honor his work and further impact the community. The Vineyards and Winery at...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cleveland.com

Stouffer’s celebrates 100 years: With Cleveland roots, company evolves from dairy stand to food-science hub

SOLON, Ohio – In Solon, not far from U.S. 422, there’s a giant science experiment going on. Actually, multiple experiments, every day, all day. Within the enclave of Nestle buildings in Solon is the customer innovation campus for Stouffer’s and other divisions. That campus is a cooking hub, where hours of trials and tastings result in restaurants getting a finished product or a grocery store being able to stock frozen lasagna.
SOLON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy