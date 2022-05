Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey tragically took her own life at just 16 years old. A close friend of the reality star has since spoken out about the tragedy after Posey died by suicide on Sunday, May 1, in Washington. "We knew she was struggling with a few things, and we all did everything we could to encourage her and help," revealed an insider to Page Six.She admitted: "We didn’t know what was going on," before praising Posey as a "role model" and a "big name in a lot of different places."The beauty pageant star's mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO